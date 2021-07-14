"Baby showers are bullsh*t." 40 women share their most unpopular opinion.

We all have some opinions we like to keep on the down low.

Whether it's a cult TV show we don't like or a love for a certain shoe covered in holes, sometimes we don't feel so confident in sharing some of our more unique views.

So, we decided to create a space for them.

We opened the floor and asked the Mamamia community to share their most unpopular opinions in a judgmental free rant-all-you-like post on Facebook. And the responses came flooding in.

From not liking Bridgerton to actually enjoying pineapple on pizza, here's what they had to say.

1. "Nobody wants you to put your toddler on the phone to say hi."

2. "Airplane food is quite good and I get excited for it on planes."

3. "Crocs are the best, most comfy shoes ever."

4. "Sleeping naked is great."

5. "Listening to my kids read aloud or reading them boring kids' stories is a bad part of parenting. I avoid it like the plague and encourage them to 'read in their heads.'"

6. "Musicals are cringey."

7. "I hate people that beep learners. I am a driving instructor and it happens from time to time. I don’t get it. Bright yellow 'L' plates are clearly displayed. What is achieved honking the horn?"

8. "I think Beyoncé's music is overrated."

9. "Pineapple on pizza is fine. Great, even."

10. "Baby showers are bullsh*t."

11. "I hate doing evening skincare. I’m tired and just want to go to bed. And the water is cold!"

12. "I love social media!"

13. "I hate MasterChef. Firstly, I hate cooking. Doing it every night is bad enough. Why would I want to spend my leisure time watching other people do it? It would be as interesting as watching people iron or clean toilets. Secondly, they blather on about how cooking is their passion. So why are you a teacher/accountant/lawyer? I get it on singing shows, because the music industry can be hard to break into, but if you love cooking that much and are so good at it, why didn’t you just become a chef?"

14. "I love working from home. I haven’t missed the office."

15. "Taking a bath is not pleasant. It’s uncomfortable. The water gets cold and you’re lying in your dead skin cells and all manner of other things floating around you."

16. "I’m not a fan of Friends or Sex and the City. Seen a few episodes and found some aspects mildly amusing, but could not relate to any of the characters even a little bit."

17. "People who shower in the morning are weird. What are you washing off? Your bed? Further, are you also showering at night, or are you going to bed dirty? If so, ew."

18. "Sand. I f**king hate it. It gets everywhere."

19. "I like to wear my bra 24/7."

20. "Liquorice is disgusting and I don’t even know why it’s a food."

21. "Bridgerton was terrible and so overrated."

22. "I like it when a man opens a door for me or waits for me to get out of a lift first. Chivalry is nice. It reminds me of my late dad."

23. "The musical Hamilton. The music is just dull and I don't get why people love it so much."

24. "I do not find Channing Tatum attractive whatsoever."

25. "I don’t like dogs."

26. "I hate AC/DC."

27. "Whistling is a selfish and annoying habit. Why do people think it’s okay to subject others to their high-pitched mouth noise? Yuck."

28. "I hate having to awkwardly gallop across the road and do the thank you wave when someone has stopped for me."

29. "Coffee. Just... why?"

30. "Daryl Braithwaite's song 'Horses' makes me want to scream. Not in a good way.

31. "I’m a born and bred Melburnian who hates AFL... even the sound off it makes me want to run and hide."

32. "Coriander tastes like soap!"

33. "Sleeping in is the worst. It's such a waste of valuable time and early mornings are the best time of the day."

34. "Ice-cream should NOT go on desserts that are hot. I don’t have time or tastebuds for sugary soup with my brownie."

35. "Olives. I try them about every six months to see if I’ve grown out of my aversion (I’m 44), but to date I just do not like them!"

36. "Going to the movies is NOT a date. You sit in silence. I’d rather spend the time combing through their childhood."

37. "I think people just drink gin mostly because it's trendy now (I am included in this)."

38. "Promite is nicer than Vegemite."

39. "Avocados are gross."

40. "Leggings/tights are still leggings/tights and NOT PANTS."

What's your most unpopular opinion? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.