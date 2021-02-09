The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday February 10.

Eddie McGuire quits as Collingwood president because he's become a "lightning rod for vitriol".

Eddie McGuire has quit as Collingwood president, accusing critics of making his position at the AFL club untenable.

The media personality had been set to leave the Magpies at the end of the 2021 season.

However, his response to the findings of a leaked report that found systemic racism at Collingwood and the backlash that followed, forced him to bring forward the end of his 22-year tenure.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace said.

Eugenie, who married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018, announced the news on her Instagram account with a picture of the new parents holding the newborn's hand.

Family of three may be Vic hotel outbreak source.

Authorities are working on a theory that a family of three is the source of a growing outbreak at a Victorian quarantine hotel.

Two new cases linked to the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport were unearthed on Tuesday, including a food and beverage worker and an already released returned traveller.

It brings the total number of cases associated with the cluster to three, with an authorised officer at the hotel testing positive on Sunday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the cases are likely linked to transmission on a floor with known COVID-positive guests.

That includes a family of three, one of whom has been transferred to intensive care.

Mr Sutton indicated the infected workers and former guest appeared to have picked up the virus from the family despite having no close contact as he defended the state's quarantine system.

Health authorities overnight issued a notice of several new exposure sites including Sunny Life Massage, Bakers Delight, Aldente Deli, Sushi Sushi and Asian Star - all in Sunbury Square Shopping Centre in Sunbury - as well as Cellarbrations and PJ's Pet Warehouse also in Sunbury.

Djokovic, Williams headline Australian Open day three.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic and 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams will be among the headline acts on day three of the Australian Open.

Djokovic cruised past Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-1 6-2 on Monday and will start as hot favourite against the talented 23-year-old American Frances Tiafoe, the world No.64, on Rod Laver Arena in Wednesday's stand-out match.

Djokovic, who is seeking an 18th grand slam and ninth Australian Open crown, has started the tournament in the sort of ominous form that could see him close the gap on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who both have 20 titles.

Williams defeated Laura Siegemund 6-1 6-1 in her opening-round match, and will take on world No.99 Nina Stojanovic on Wednesday.

Her older sister Venus Williams faces off against Italian Sara Errani, while Naomi Osaka takes on Caroline Garcia.

Crown faces fight to keep casino licence.

Crown Resorts will attempt to convince the NSW gaming regulator it can reform despite a former judge concluding it is not fit to run a casino, while also facing calls for more scrutiny in Victoria.

Crown facilitated money laundering through subsidiaries' bank accounts then failed to act when it was drawn to their attention in public media reporting, the report found.

Commissioner Patricia Bergin, a former judge of the NSW Supreme Court, told the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority that alone rendered Crown unfit to hold the licence for its $2.2 billion casino in Sydney's Barangaroo.

It also put its staff in China in danger of being detained and dealt with junket operators it was told were involved in organised crime, Ms Bergin concluded.

The ILGA will now consider the report, which it received on February 1 and which was published on Tuesday.

Premier inspects flood zone damage "into the millions" in northern WA.

Damage from once-in-a-decade floods in Western Australia's north will run into millions of dollars, Premier Mark McGowan says.

While floodwaters are receding around Carnarvon, work is only just beginning to repair roads and other infrastructure, while power has been restored to most properties.

On Tuesday federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the shires of Carnarvon, Upper Gascoyne and Derby-West Kimberley will be eligible for financial assistance through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

"The Bureau of Meteorology reported that Carnarvon received more rain in 24 hours than it received for all of 2020, which has led to significant damage, in particular to the road network," Mr Littleproud said.

Premier McGowan flew to Carnarvon on Tuesday to inspect the scene, describing the flood event as traumatic for locals.

WA had asked for federal disaster relief to help fast-track about $8.5 million in road repairs.

Kobe Bryant helicopter pilot 'disoriented'.

US safety officials say the helicopter pilot who crashed into a California hillside last year, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, went against his training and violated flight rules by flying into thick clouds.

Pilot Ara Zobayan likely became so disoriented that he could not discern up from down, investigators for the National Transportation Safety Board concluded.

The agency criticised Zobayan's decision to fly into the clouds, saying he violated federal standards that required him to be able to see where he was going before the helicopter crashed during a roughly 40-minute flight.

Zobayan was among the nine people killed, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Around the world.

- Europe's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19 and will celebrate her 117th birthday this week.

- Police and protesters have clashed in Myanmar, with injuries on both sides on the most violent day so far of demonstrations against the military coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi.

