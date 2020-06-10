The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday June 10.

Australian White Island victim shares her “worst nightmare” on six month anniversary.

Stephanie Browitt, 23, survived the White Island volcano eruption that killed her sister Krystal, and father Paul, on December 9, 2019.

The explosion left her with third degree burns to 70 per cent of her body and parts of her fingers missing, and she only returned home on May 22.

"Honestly, every time it’s the 9th of each month I can feel my heart racing and my body tense as the memory of it floods back in my mind. I get anxious. I hate it so much, it does not get easier," she wrote on Instagram to mark six months since the tragedy.

"It just hurts more and more when I think about how much time has passed since I was last with my dad and sister. I keep wishing I could go back in time and have looked for them in the mess so I could’ve sat with them, been with them. My heart hurts and aches for them everyday.

"Six months already and it still feels like it happened just yesterday. Time feels weird now. I just hope every other victim and myself ‘manage’ because that’s all we can do. We’re just picking up the pieces of our new lives and doing the best that we can do," she wrote.

21 people died in the eruption, most of whom were Australian tourists on holiday in New Zealand.

Australia records zero locally transmitted virus cases for the first time since the virus peaked.

The national Department of Health reported just two new cases in Australia yesterday — both travellers in hotel quarantine in NSW, who are believed to have acquired the virus overseas.

It's the first time since coronavirus peaked in Australia that there have been no new locally transmitted cases recorded in a 24 hour period.

There have been 102 deaths in Australia, with 6720 people recovering from the virus.

Trump labelled "cruel and reckless" after watching police violence footage.

It's footage that's gone viral since it was shared online - a 75-year-old man approaching a line of police during Black Lives Matter protests in New York, only to be pushed violently to the ground.

Blood could be seen spilling from Martin Gugino's head, but while one officer appeared to lean down to check on him, a colleague seemingly urged the officer to keep walking.

The footage led to two police officers being suspended and charged with assault, with 57 other officers resigning from the emergency response team in "solidarity" with the duo.

Trump wrote on Twitter overnight that the man "fell harder than was pushed" posing the question "could be a set up?"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had previously denounced the assault on Mr Gugino as "fundamentally inhumane and frightening" wrote on Twitter after the president's comments, "The president is tweeting conspiracy theories about the Buffalo incident based on no evidence, no proof.

"Was the blood coming out of his head staged? Were our eyes lying to us? No. The man is still in the hospital & the president is disparaging him. It's cruel & reckless."

Man charged with murdering sister in Sydney.

The brother of an Indigenous artist found dead in their Western Sydney home on Monday night has been charged with murder.

Gabriella Delaney, 20, was found in the Cambridge Park property after last being seen five days earlier.

Their parents live in Western Australia and called police when they hadn't heard from her.

Her brother, 30, was arrested in Westmead on Tuesday morning and has been refused bail ahead of a court appearance today.

Herald Sun and Daily Telegraph to merge.

The journalism industry has taken a huge hit this year, with more than 150 Australian newsrooms shutting since January 2019.

In the last few months alone, TenDaily and Buzzfeed Australia shut down completely, 100 regional papers were closed, and Bauer Media folded seven fashion, lifestyle and celebrity titles.

Now the ABC has announced it will be cutting more than 200 jobs, and production and editorial roles at The Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun will merge with around 100 jobs estimated to go.

The Australian will also cut staff in coming weeks.

Around the world.

- London's mayor has ordered a review of the city's statues and street names after protesters toppled an English slave trader statue that stood in Bristol.

- Hundreds of mourners packed a Houston church on Tuesday for the funeral of George Floyd, capping six days of mourning.

- The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data.

- With AAP

Feature image: Twitter/Getty.