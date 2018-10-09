Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “Made the right choice.” Nick Cummins’ family have defended his finale double dumping.

How funny are relatives on Facebook, right? Not funny ‘haha’, but funny ‘we’re not related’.

Isn’t it just the best when they comment on your work’s FB page or write on your wall instead of sending you a private message?

The only time it’s ever helpful to have your family on social media is when they go in to bat for you and get into fights with trolls on your posts.

Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins experienced such family love this week, with the Bachelor’s family weighing in on his controversial decision to choose no one as the winner of his season.

Nick’s sister Bernadette, who might we remind you predicted her brother would end up alone on the final episode, stuck up for Nick on Facebook, writing, “Why is honesty so hard for some people? I get the disappointment, but the bad mouthing, really?”

According to Pedestrian, Nick’s brother Jacob also addressed the backlash through a very wise quote which read, “Gossip dies when it hits a wise person’s ears”, tagging Nick in the post.

Considering no one knows you quite like your family, it’s pretty safe to assume when Honey Badger’s family say he made the right decision, he probably did. Even if it made for disappointing TV.

2. Aww. Meghan Markle’s TV boyfriend Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario just had a baby.



No, Meghan Markle is not currently pregnant. As a consolation prize, her former on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams has welcomed a baby girl.

The Suits actor and his wife, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, shared the lovely news on Instagram on Monday.

“I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy,” she captioned the photo.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

Adams shared the same image, captioning it, “I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

Oh geez, that’s adorable.

Let this celebrity baby goodness sustain you until the next royal baby, should there be one.

3. “But you never work.” Kourtney Kardashian’s perfect response to her critics.

Kourtney Kardashian just expertly shut down an Instagram troll who had the nerve to criticise her work ethic.

Because pls.

The eldest Kardashian sister is a mum, a business woman, and a reality TV star.

…That sounds a lot like work to me.

Posting pics relaxing by the pool with the caption, ‘Sometimes you need a day away’, one Instagram user took it as an invitation to criticise the 39-year-old’s professional life.

“But sis you never work lmao,” the person wrote, racking up over 4,000 likes.

Her response was brilliant.

“Let me respond to you with all the time I have… Oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss six business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season 16 of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising three amazing children,” she wrote. “God bless you and your worry about me.”

You can check out the post, which has over 1.7 million likes (a little more than 4,000) below:

Well played, Kourtney.

4. Everyone thought Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were having a baby. Turns out, not quite.



Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson… having a child together?

I mean, a baby announcement is one way to one-up your ex who just got re-married.

But, erm, in this situation, it wasn’t actually… true.

Today, TMZ reported that Chris Martin – whose ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow married Hollywood producer Brad Falchuk last week – and girlfriend Dakota Johnson had big news themselves; that they were expecting a baby boy.

The baby whispers stemmed from an Instagram post by Dakota Johnson's mum Melanie Griffiths, which showed blue balloons being released into the sky. Obviously that meant it was a gender reveal party...

For the couple, who started dating late last year but have opted to keep their relationship strictly private, this seemed quite... out of character.

It's not exactly a subtle way to make a baby announcement, is it?

As it turns out, it was just a birthday party, a rep for Dakota has confirmed.

Now we're more concerned about whether they were biodegradable balloons.

5. The sign that Ali Oetjen might “pull a Honey Badger” in the Bachelorette finale.

It seems history might be about to repeat itself.

On Wednesday night, Ali Oetjen will meet 16 potential suitors on the steps of the Bachelor mansion.

The aim of the game is that she’ll end up with one of the handsome fellas and Osher will once again believe in true love.

However, there is a chance we might not get our happy ending… again.

You see, when Cosmopolitan asked Ali whether she would “pull a Honey Badger” in the finale episode, she replied: “It is a huge coincidence but I want to do Kokoda as well”.

Um… what?

Read the full Ali Bachelorette story here.

