A baby and a lawsuit: Why everyone is talking about Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian... Again.

In what may be the most bizarre case of déjà vu, Tristan Thompson has landed himself in a fresh scandal that involves a new baby, a lawsuit and a very seedy series of snapchat messages.

The on-and-off-again boyfriend of Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian has yet again been accused of cheating after a woman publicly came forward and announced she was pregnant with his baby.... And there's (alleged) proof.

Of course, it is somewhat reminiscent of 2018 when the Sacramento Kings basketball player was caught cheating on his pregnant partner with Jordyn Woods, the best friend and "other half" of Kylie Jenner... AKA Khlo's little sister.

Here's a quick refresher on everything that went down.

Cheating scandal 1.0: Tristan and Khloé.

The blissful relationship between the pair would not last long when allegations were thrown online that Tristan had begun dating the reality star while he was still in a relationship with the mother of his first child, Jordan Craig.

Jordan gave birth to their son, Prince, in December 2016 - just four months into Tristan and Khloé's relationship.

However, the NBA star denied he ever cheated on his pregnant ex.

"When I met Khloe, I was SINGLE," he wrote to his followers on Twitter in a 2019 tweet. "The negative comments that are constantly being directed toward her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrongdoings. Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline though, Jordan's story differed. She admitted the timing of the relationships were a devastating reality for her.

"Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy," she said, further admitting she had faced a number of pregnancy complications due to her ex's cheating.

"Tristan insisted he would change for our family, and tried to get back together on numerous occasions," she added.

Cheating scandal 1.5ish: Tristan and CCTV footage.

Footage from 2017 was leaked to TMZ in 2018, and it showed Tristan to be allegedly motorboating and kissing two women at a hookah lounge. The video was released while his famous Kardashian girlfriend was pregnant with True.

While neither Khloé nor Tristan made a statement, it added a serious chink the armour of their shaky relationship.

Cheating scandal 2.0: Tristan and Lani Blaire.

In 2018, just a few months after CCTV was leaked online of Tristan with two other women, he was caught speaking intimately with another woman in a brief clip taken at rooftop bar. Later, Page Six reported that at approximately 5am, the pair were seen entering a hotel together.

The pair spent the entirety of the weekend together, while Khloé was days away from giving birth.

The woman would be revealed as Instagram model and influencer, Lani Blaire, who told Us Weekly during her birthday in June 2018: "I’m not even thinking about that right now. I just want to go inside. Have a good time. Have a couple drinks."

While the pair reconciled and stayed together despite the infidelity, all would not remain cordial in the Kardashian world.

Cheating scandal 3.0: Tristan and Jordyn Woods.

In one of the most infamous of scandals for the family, social media and online news sites were set ablaze with rumours that Tristan has cheated AGAIN with... Jordyn, in February 2019. And the rumours were true.

Jordyn later denied that the pair cheated, admitting that they shared a brief kiss while on the Red Table Talk Facebook series with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

What went down afterwards though - whether it be through furious tweets, cryptic Instagram posts and fiery scenes on KUWTK - was nothing short of absolutely chaotic.

Khloé allegedly called Jordyn a "fat f***ing a**hole" over the phone during one episode. The entire family conducted a mass unfollowing of both parties, and Kylie admitted she was "scared" of her ex-best friend for being able to "[wake] up the next morning with a smile on [her] face".

Cheating scandal 4.0... Are you as tired as I am?

On April 22, an episode of the No Jumper podcast, hosted by Adam 22, went live, and in it were some pretty disturbing details.

The episode featured four women who call themselves 'The Blackout Girls'. During the interview, one of the women named Sidney was asked how Tristan's "d**k" was, to which she replied: "It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good".

She went on to say she wasn't sure if their interactions went on while the father-of-two was in a relationship with Khloé.

"I did not know he was in a relationship," she said. "He told me he was not in a relationship anymore," revealing that the two had supposedly "talked and hung out" a number of times.

Sidney went on to say they were seeing eachother in "either January and February of 2021", adding that she decided to end their fling after discovering he was still with reality star.

Following the interview, Khloé took to her Instagram Stories to share some emotional quotes that could possibly point to her thoughts about the episode.

"When thinking about life, remember this: no amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future," she shared from an unknown author.

In another post, she shared a quote which read: "Invest in your energy, invest in your environment. Your environment has a direct impact on your life, so be intentional with it. Surround yourself only with people who contribute to your growth and expansion. All energy is contagious."

Cheating scandal 5.0... And this time there's a baby on the way.

Alas, the story isn't over yet. Because recent news has alleged Tristan has landed himself in another cheating allegation, and this time a baby and a serious lawsuit is included.

The NBA star was slapped with a paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer who says she is pregnant with his third child.

Maralee gave birth on December 3, 2021, and she is suing the sportsman for child support, along with reimbursement for pregnancy-related expenses.

The legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, allege that the baby was conceived back in March, where she claims they had sex at a hotel in Houston, Texas. In these documents, he admitted to having sex with the personal trainer but claims it was nothing more than a one-night stand.

However, Maralee says their sexual encounter happened months before Tristan split with Khloé, and added that their relationship continued for months before and after the hotel debacle.

"When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse," Thompson allegedly said in a declaration. "Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities."

The lawsuit also included messages seemingly to be screenshotted from Snapchat. In them, Tristan allegedly told Maralee he has no plans to be involved in his third child's life, and encouraged her to take $75,000.

"You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all," the messages read. "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed."

He has denied sending the messages, according to the suit.

For Tristan's sake, and ours, we can only hope this is the end of his very long road of cheating.

Feature Image: Getty / Mamamia.

