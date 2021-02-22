Skin feeling...dull? Here's 4 of our best tips to boost your glow, stat.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Back when you were a young squid and had like, zero sleep every night, you could probably wake up each morning with a face full of bright, plump, glowing skin - nay a crease in sight.

But now, as a more mature gal in her late 20s/30s/40s and beyond, you'll probably find that even if you manage to fit in your 10-step skincare routine and clock a full eight hours of snooze time, your skin still looks a little meh.

It's dull. Kinda average. A bit blah.

And that's okay! As you get older your skin tends to slack off and slows down all the important stuff like cell turnover - meaning dead skin cells stay longer on the surface of the skin.

This causes dullness, roughness, clogged pores, acne, and all that other exciting stuff. So, yeah - that's why your skin is not as bright as it was when you were 22.

With that said, there are a few specific ingredients and products that can help keep your skin at its most supple, smooth, and plump...

1. Apply a glow-enhancing mask in the morning.

Hands down the quickest and laziest way to up your glow, reach for a do-good mask that's packed with hydrating and radiance-boosting ingredients.

Before you get stuck into makeup (put down that highlighter), try a skin-smoothing goodie like Andalou CannaCell Glow Mask, $24.99.

Bursting with antioxidants, vitamins, proteins and omegas, this jelly mask works to dissolve dry surface cells and soothe distressed skin, helping to restore your skin's texture and up your glow. Get around it.

Image: AndalouCannaCell Glow Mask

2. Massage a serum or oil into your face.

The key word here is massage. If your skin is looking dull as hell, a two-minute face massage can help you look more alive in a pinch.

Using your fingertips (or a tool if you want to get fancy), massage a serum (we recommend opting for one with hyaluronic acid) or oil into your skin, using gentle upwards motions. This will help get your blood moving and improve the circulation in your face.

Try: Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Liquid Rehydration Serum, $79.

Image: Adore Beauty

3. Reach for a product with vitamin C.

Whether you're using it in a serum or a moisturiser, incorporating vitamin C into your morning skincare routine is one of the best ways to boost your skin texture and glow - especially on a day where bright, dewy skin is needed more than plain old acne solutions and stuff.

Just be sure to steer clear of relatively high concentrations, okay? Cause these can run the risk of causing irritation. Of course, if you're experiencing issues or are confused with what kind of products you should go for, it could be worth hitting up a dermatologist.

We like The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%, $9.80.

Image: Priceline

4. Indulge in a micro-current treatment.

If your hands are doing exactly f**k all in upping your glow-factor, it's time to bring in the big guns - at-home toning devices.

We like NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device, $199, which works by delivering little electric currents into your skin. It basically gives your facial muscles a bit of a nudge and encourages circulation.

The whole process generally takes about five minutes, and you can expect to see skin that is fresher, healthier and less puffy. Only drawback is this kinda device is pricey - so while it'll up your glow and make you look alive, just don't expect any major miracles, mmkay?

Image: NuFace

Feature image: Getty

Do you have any glow-enhancing tips you'd like to share? Tell us in the comment section below.

