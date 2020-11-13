News
fashion

WE'RE CALLING IT: The summer dress under $35 we'll all be wearing this Christmas.

If you haven't already noticed, tiered dresses are having a moment. And rightly so.

The effortless, versatile style is the perfect summer piece to throw on when you can't decide what to wear. It can be adapted from day to night and works for literally every body shape. And that's why it's the dress we reckon everyone will be wearing for Christmas.

Watch: Mamamia's Clare Stephens tests out non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.

The tiered dress is a relaxed A-line style with horizontal seams, and you'll find it in varying hem lengths (many popular ones also incorporate puffy sleeves.) They're an easy option to wear on their own or can be belted at the waist for a bit more shape.

And if you're on the hunt for one you'll be spoiled for choice, especially for affordable options.

Best&Less, Kmart and Big W have all released tiered dresses in their summer ranges. Here are our five favourite picks, all under $35.

Best&Less Women's Puff Sleeve Layered Dress, $20.

Image: Best&Less.

Best&Less Women's Off Shoulder Layered Dress, $25.

Image: Best&Less.

Kmart Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress, $30.

Image: Kmart.

Kmart Short Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $30.

Image: Kmart.

Big W Women's Mono Stripe Folk Dress White, $35.

Image: Big W.

Here's how real women are wearing them.

Which tiered dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Instagram/@thekmartholic @hardly_em

Top Comments

rush 2 days ago
I found a couple of nice ones at Autograph a while back. I'm not a dress person usually, but they have a nice stretchy shirred bodice, and adjustable shoulder straps (that are thick enough to hide your bra straps!), super comfortable. 
