The $25 Kmart linen dress you will be seeing everywhere this summer.

In case you missed it, summer is coming. Quickly.

And if you are anything like me, right about now you might just be panicking about the thought of swapping back to an old summer wardrobe.

I've inevitably changed size from last year. My denim shorts aren't necessarily going to make it through this season and that dress I rushed into buying last season shrank five sizes when I put it in the wash (even though I promised myself I'd hand wash with cold water this time).

Now, to add to my dilemma, I'm not looking to fork out hundreds on a stylish new wardrobe; so much so, that the dress five sizes too small will most definitely suffice.

Except it won't.

Because this week, a particular dress from Kmart caught my eye while scrolling through Instagram, and for the ripe price of $25, you bet I had a search through their whole summery, linen-filled collection to bring you the absolute best of Kmart this summer.