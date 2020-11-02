fashion

The $25 Kmart linen dress you will be seeing everywhere this summer.

In case you missed it, summer is coming. Quickly.

And if you are anything like me, right about now you might just be panicking about the thought of swapping back to an old summer wardrobe.

I've inevitably changed size from last year. My denim shorts aren't necessarily going to make it through this season and that dress I rushed into buying last season shrank five sizes when I put it in the wash (even though I promised myself I'd hand wash with cold water this time).

Now, to add to my dilemma, I'm not looking to fork out hundreds on a stylish new wardrobe; so much so, that the dress five sizes too small will most definitely suffice.

Except it won't.

Because this week, a particular dress from Kmart caught my eye while scrolling through Instagram, and for the ripe price of $25, you bet I had a search through their whole summery, linen-filled collection to bring you the absolute best of Kmart this summer.

Let me introduce you to the short sleeve godet dress.

It's a linen-blend dress that comes in fuschia pink (the colour of 2020), plus has an adjustable cinched belt.

Oh, and did I mention the sleeves? So stylish and so comfy.

Now, take all the money you're saving by buying this steal of a dress and add a few more items to your cart. 

Here are some of our other top Kmart fashion finds that will transform your summer wardrobe:

Drawstring linen blend pants, $18

Long sleeve linen blend shirt, $10

Button Detail Linen Blend Skirt, $20

Image: Supplied.

Short Sleeve Button Midi Dress, $15


The Knot Front One Piece, $22

A-Line Maxi Skirt, $18

Adjustable Dress Sandals, $12

Short Sleeve Button Through Dress, $12

Image: Kmart.

Feature Image: @miss.mack.50 and @luxeandlemonade Instagram

