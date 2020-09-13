"Kate Miller-Heidke was robbed, AGAIN." All the best reactions to last 3 reveals on The Masked Singer.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our The Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.



Well folks, this. is it.

After spending the past five weeks watching a lifesize puppet sing on national TV, yelling 'take it off' in our lounge rooms and diving deep into fan theories (which he we admittedly got way too obsessed with), we have finally arrived at The Masked Singer finale.

And we're bloody excited about it. But mostly to be proven right about Kate Miller-Heidke who we all know 100% undoubtedly is the Queen.

Watch the Queen's final performance on The Masked Singer. Post continues below.

So far celebrities of the likes of Mark Philippoussis, Michael Bevan, Christine Anu, Katie Noonan, Sophie Monk, Isaiah Firebrace, Lucy Durack, Julia Morris and red Wiggle Simon Pryce have all been unmasked.

While we obviously already know the not-so-secret identities of the final three celebs, we’ve come too far to not watch The Queen, Frillneck and Bushranger get unmasked. And Channel 10 is not going to let COVID-19 get in the way.

First up, was Frillneck who kicked off the night with his performance of 'Devil Inside' by INXS, followed by the Queen's gravity defying rendition of 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor. Last but not least, Bushranger took to the stage singing 'When Love Takes Over' by David Guetta. And the judges FINALLY﻿ clued on to the celebs we've been guessing all along.

Then came the moment we've been waiting for. The final unveiling.

Osher revealed Frillneck did not receive a rose the most votes and came in third. And as suspected, it was of course Eddie Perfect.

The Queen surprisingly came in second but not-so-surprisingly was in fact, Kate Miller-Heidke. In the end, Bushranger took home the victory. And yes, she was none other than Neighbours actress Bonnie Anderson.

Here's how Australia reacted to the final three reveals.

What did you think of The Masked Signer final? Let us know in the comments below.

