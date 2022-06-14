"The most senseless thing I have ever watched": All The Kardashians behind-the-scenes drama in one place.

The Kardashians is the docuseries we didn't know we needed in 2022.

So far in the show, we've seen another cheating scandal erupt, an old flame coming back to stir trouble and even a brand new beau – with our favourite Kardashian sisters at the centre of it all.

We're already six episodes deep and let's just say we've learned a lot about the famous brood with the new documentary-like format – which is very different to the former reality show the family also starred on, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, for over a decade.

With only a few episodes left to go before the series finale, we thought it would be no better time than to breakdown all the behind-the-scenes drama you might have missed.

According to Khloé, Kim and Pete are "in love".

Kim Kardashian at Pete Davidson at the Met Gala 2022. Image: Getty.

If you've been keeping up with The Kardashians, then you might already be aware that Kim Kardashian is dating comedian and SNL regular, Pete Davidson. According to the show, the pair's relationship is going very well.

On Twitter, a fan of the family and their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, tweeted, “Kimberly is in LOVE lmao it’s so cute.”

Khloé replied, “Isn't it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE.”

"I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched," she told the US Sun. "But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it, and I love them dearly."

"They’re my blood," she continued. "And my four step-grandchildren – Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Robert – feel like they’re mine, too."

Although Caitlyn clarified in March that she was "happy" about her family’s new Hulu show, she later tweeted that she learned "through the press" that she had been "explicitly excluded from the new show".

Kourtney calls out The Kardashians for "enabling" drama.

In a bizarre episode, Kourtney expressed her frustrations with The Kardashians editing team for "enabling" the drama between her family, husband Travis Barker and ex, Scott Disick.

On the show, Kourtney told her friend Stephanie Shepard that she and Travis "film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re, like, swirling us in with this drama."

As an executive producer of the show, Kourtney and her sisters are able to watch episodes before they're approved.

She went on to point out the engagement episode left her particularly annoyed due to "editors, or whoever, are taking it as like, 'let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama'."

Regarding her behaviour on the engagement night, she said: "I wasn’t like, 'god, everyone’s such f**king a**holes for bringing up this,' cause it wasn’t a part of the night. It was, like, two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode.

"It wasn’t, like, 50 per cent of the night like it’s made to look on, like, an episode."

Kourtney later said she preferred to have any and all drama concerning Scott to be taken out of her engagement episode, out of "respect" for her and Travis.

"While shooting our show, we are all executive producers, so we get to see cuts of the show and give notes on episodes and make sure that our stories are being told. I am in one of the best places that I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up," she said.

"It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy-tale love story – that is my reality."

Feature Image: Instagram @kimkardashian.