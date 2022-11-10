A love triangle and a "punch on": All The Challenge behind the scenes gossip in one spot.

The Challenge Australia is almost on our doorstep, and it's all any reality-TV enthusiast is talking about.

It's a show that brings together all the iconic reality TV stars – making them compete against one another in a series of physical challenges to avoid elimination and win a big cash prize at the end. Plus, they all live together in a house too – meaning maximum drama.

It's almost like a fun mash-up between Ninja Warrior, Survivor and Big Brother (which we love) and it's based on the long-standing MTV series in the US and UK.

The show was filmed in Buenos Aires and is airing on Channel 10 from November 14.

Watch the trailer for The Challenge Australia. Post continues below.

As for who is in The Challenge Australia, there is a pretty large cast list:

Brittany Hockley, Brooke Blurton, Jack Vidgen, Cyrell Paule, Ryan Gallagher, Ciarran Stott, Brooke Jowett, Emily Seebohm, David Subritzky, Konrad Bien-Stephen, Jessica Brody, Billy Dib, Suzan Mutesi, Troy Cullen, Sugar Neekz Johnson, Marley Biyendolo, Megan Marx, Kiki Morris, Conor Curran, Johnny Eastoe, Audrey Kanongara and Grant Crapp.

So without further ado, here's all the drama so far.

Konrad Bień-Stephen and Megan Marx's hook-up – which turns into a spicy love triangle.

In the trailer, it showed that Bachelor alums, Megan Marx and Konrad Bień-Stephen, hooking up on The Challenge Australia moments before news came out that he had broken up with Abbie Chatfield.

The hook-up went down in the accommodation hot tub, with the pair seen kissing and their co-stars watching on from the window above.

"Ew, so now I can just never use the spa again!" Big Brother winner Marley Biyendolo was heard saying in the trailer.

A source said to Daily Mail Australia that Brooke Blurton also found her way into a "messy" love triangle between Megan and Konrad.

"Megan and Brooke kissed in front of the cameras after she hooked up with [Konrad]," the source said. Apparently, the kiss "wasn't planned" but was witnessed by several contestants – and of course the camera crew as well.

"It was really wild. It was like a messy love triangle. I don't know why Brooke did it... she knew that Megan hooked up with Konrad," said the source.

There are some epic rivalries – one of which almost led to a "punch on".

Apparently, Cyrell Paule (MAFS) and Grant Crapp (Love Island Australia) have a bit of drama.

"It started on the plane over," a source said about tension between the two. "Cyrell Paule was already beefing with Grant Crapp about a promise he'd made to her before filming."

We are now desperate to know what that promise was...

And to really bring it all home, Konrad Bień-Stephen and MAFS' Ryan Gallagher also clash, following a heated argument in the house aired in one of the trailers.

One of the epic rivalries was reportedly so heated that it almost led to a physical altercation. The source told So Dramatic! that pro boxer Sugar Neeks Johnson almost "punched" influencer Suzan Mutesi on the first night.

"Suzan said something offensive to Sugar, and she did not take it well," the So Dramatic! insider said. "She confronted Suzan about it and got really aggressive towards her and had to be held back. Everyone thought they were going to punch on."

But on the plus side, love has officially blossomed from the series.

It's not all chaos and drama on The Challenge Australia.

So Dramatic! first reported that Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm and Ryan Gallagher are dating after meeting on the show.

A mate of Emily's confirmed to the outlet that she and Ryan found love on the show and went travelling around America once filming had finished. Love is still alive folks!

