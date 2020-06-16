News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

A parents' retreat and epic spiral staircase: Inside Kyal and Kara from The Block's 'forever home'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyal and Kara Demmrich are no strangers to home renovation.

Since renovating their first home together over 10 years ago, the couple have competed on Reno Rumble and The Block (which they won), run their own successful design company, and now, have just completed designing and renovating their very own 'forever home' for their family of four.

WATCH: How to make a room look bigger. Post continues below.

The house, which Kyal and Kara bought pre-children and pre-reality TV, was formerly a small beach shack on the New South Wales Central Coast - a find they knew would someday be transformed into a tropical family oasis.

Documenting the whole process on their blog and Instagram, Kyal and Kara shared how they brought their build to life, from beginning to end.


The Backyard.

Image: Grace Picot. 

Image: Grace Picot. 

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot. 

The Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Area.

Image: Grace Picot. 

Image: Kyal&Kara. 

Image: Grace Picot. 

The Main Bathroom.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Mud Room.

On their Instagram, Kyal and Kara explained that the mud room was essentially created for extra storage - hats, shoes, bags, the lot. And well, we think that's genius.

The Kids' Bedroom and Toy Room.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Rumpus Room.

Featuring the best part: the staircase.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Parents' Retreat.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Studio.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

Which room is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@kyalandkara

Tags: home , kids , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

rush a month ago
Not necessarily my style, but beautifully done. The place is huge! I love the mudroom floor tiles, and am quite envious of all that kitchen storage! 
dp a month ago 1 upvotes
This would have cost a bomb! Very nice though. Modern yet homely, such high ceilings, so much room for everything, visually easy on the eye. 
MORE COMMENTS