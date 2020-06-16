Kyal and Kara Demmrich are no strangers to home renovation.

Since renovating their first home together over 10 years ago, the couple have competed on Reno Rumble and The Block (which they won), run their own successful design company, and now, have just completed designing and renovating their very own 'forever home' for their family of four.

The house, which Kyal and Kara bought pre-children and pre-reality TV, was formerly a small beach shack on the New South Wales Central Coast - a find they knew would someday be transformed into a tropical family oasis.

Documenting the whole process on their blog and Instagram, Kyal and Kara shared how they brought their build to life, from beginning to end.





The Backyard.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Kitchen, Living Room and Dining Area.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Kyal&Kara.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Main Bathroom.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Mud Room.

On their Instagram, Kyal and Kara explained that the mud room was essentially created for extra storage - hats, shoes, bags, the lot. And well, we think that's genius.

The Kids' Bedroom and Toy Room.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Rumpus Room.

Featuring the best part: the staircase.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Parents' Retreat.

Image: Grace Picot.

The Studio.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

Image: Grace Picot.

