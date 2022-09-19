A completely pink room and a... saddle? All the photos from Scott Cam’s home on The Block.

While The Block Tree Change contestants have been chipping away to make their allocated homes this season, host Scott Cam has been renovating his very own house at the same time.

Yes, Cam has been getting stuck into transforming the sixth historic home on The Block. The dilapidated property – left to fall apart for 25 years – was built by Scottish immigrant Joseph McGeorge, and was

We're seven weeks into renovations and so far, Cam has updated the master bedroom and walk-in robe, main bathroom, kitchenette, study and two guest bedrooms with an additional guest ensuite.

Here are all the photos from Scott Cam's house on The Block Tree Change:

Scott Cam's master bedroom and walk-in wardrobe.

Scott Cam's main ensuite bathroom.

Scott Cam's kitchenette and study.

Scott Cam's master bathroom.

Scott Cam's guest bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

Scott Cam's second guest bedroom.

Feature Image: Nine.