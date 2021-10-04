"It feels like a function room." All the photos from The Block's living room reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

Is this drama on The Block ever going to end?

This week, Georgia and Tanya clashed once again after Tanya's furniture was mistakenly delivered to Ronnie and Georgia's house.

Instead of simply returning the furniture to Tanya and Vito, Georgia put the furniture on the street with a "free to a good home" sign.

Thankfully, Tanya found the furniture before it was... taken.

Later on, Ronnie and Georgia and Tanya and Vito had what they thought was an off-camera chat, which ended with the couples essentially calling each other fake. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Aside from all the drama, here are all the photos from The Block's living room reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $47,001 on their living and dining room this week.

Upon entering the living room, Darren said: "Ah, now everything makes sense."

"It's classic, contemporary, and luxury," Neale added.

In particular, the judges loved the furniture choices in the room, including the dining table and the bar area.

They also felt that the living area would appeal to a wide range of buyers.

"They're looking to sell this house for as much money and garner as much attention from as many people as they can," Darren said.

"They've made it broad without making it feel generic."

Mitch and Mark

Next up were Sydney couple Mitch and Mark, who spent $37,691 on their living room.

Last week, Mitch and Mark stormed off after getting some not-so-positive feedback from the judges about their kitchen.

And this week, the bad feedback continued.

After entering the living room, the judges pointed out that there was too much vacant space between the kitchen and the living and dining room.

"There are so many things to love in here but the layout is wrong," Darren said.

"[The living area and the dining area] are not meshing to create a home," Neale added.

The judges also noticed the TV was situated too high on the wall, and the living room felt more like a hotel foyer than a comfortable space.

"I feel like I'm sitting in a waiting room," Neale said.

"I don't feel like I'm sitting in a living room," he added.

"All I can see is a circular table plonked in the middle of this big space, and when you plonk a big table in a big space, it's going to feel like a function room."

Tanya and Vito

Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito, who spent $49,618 on their living room, were the next pair to face the judges.

This week, Tanya and Vito decided to take a risk by creating a 60s-inspired sunken lounge.

And it certainly paid off.

"This is exactly what you need to tug at the heartstrings of the buyer," Darren said.

"I absolutely wouldn't change a thing. I'm in heaven right now," Shaynna added.

The judges also loved the smaller living room area near the dining room.

"This is a really cute little zone. I really like this," Darren said.

Overall, the judges couldn't fault anything in the space.

Josh and Luke

Next up were Love Island Australia's Josh and Luke, who spent $37,367 on their living room.

Much like Mitch and Mark's living room, the judges felt that Josh and Luke's layout was all wrong.

The judges thought the Christian Cole dining table was in the wrong spot, and the living room and dining room needed to swap spaces.

"I have this overwhelming urge to pick up this beautiful dining table and move it over to [the living room]," Neale said. "I like what the boys have chosen. And it will look great in the other room when you swap it around."

"This dining table is so beautiful but they haven't done it justice," Shaynna added.

Overall, the judges felt the vibe of the space was good.

However, they encouraged the twins to consider updating their layout.

Kirsty and Jesse

After their kitchen win last week, Kirsty and Jesse spent $47,864 on their living room this week.

Overall, the judges felt the living and dining room was homely and cosy.

"This is so beautiful," Neale said.

"This is a space that just wraps itself around you and gives you a warm hug."

"It feels like the perfect family space," Shaynna added.

However, Darren wasn't sure about the big space above the fireplace, which had a lot of sharp edges.

But apart from that, the judges loved absolutely everything, including the blue striped wallpaper and the placement of the dining table near the fireplace.

The judges' scores are tallied, and it's a tie between rivals Ronnie and Georgia and Tanya and Vito.

Next week, the five teams will tackle their laundry, hallway and powder room.

The Block airs Sunday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.

