"It's the Donald Trump of bathrooms." All the photos from The Block's double room reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

After COVID-19 temporarily shut down production, the five couples returned to The Block to complete their upstairs double room.

For the double room reveal, the five teams were allowed to choose any layout – as long as they included a bathroom.

While some couples chose to create a guest bedroom upstairs, others opted to turn their space into children's bedrooms.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.

In the final hours of the challenge, Luke and Jasmin were cutting it close.

In the end, Jimmy and Tam, who had already finished their double room, helped Luke and Jasmin deliver their upstairs bedroom and bathroom.

Here are all the photos from The Block's double room reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Harry and Tash, who spent $30,200 on their double room upstairs, are up first.

This week, the father and daughter duo faced several issues while completing their upstairs bathroom.

The pair realised their bathroom wall was installed incorrectly, meaning it was entirely crooked.

Regardless, they pushed on and delivered their double room (including their crooked bathroom wall).

Upon entering the upstairs area, Shaynna instantly felt that Harry and Tash's guest bedroom had a feeling of calm, whereas Neale said it was a "confident return".

The judges also loved that the bedroom could easily be used for a child, a young adult or a guest.

As for the bathroom, all three judges loved it... but they soon noticed the crooked wall.

"It's sad that an error like that can undo all of this hard work," Darren said.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Sarah and George, 1940s

Sydneysiders Sarah and George and their 1940s home were up next.

This week, the couple spent $35,800 on their double upstairs room, which they converted into a guest bedroom and bathroom.

Upon entering the bedroom, the three judges loved the Grafico mural on the main wall, and the texture of the bedhead.

"It's quite a breathtaking room," Neale said.

"There's a real sophistication in here."

As for the cons, Darren wasn't a fan of the size of the bedside tables or the black woven bench at the end of the bed.

In the guest bathroom, the judges loved the black basin as well as the terrazzo wall tiles.

But Shaynna pointed out that the shower tap wasn't in the right place, and the lighting above the mirror wasn't great either.

Overall, they felt the guest bedroom and bathroom felt more like a luxurious master suite.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Daniel and Jade, 1930s

Unlike the other couples, Daniel and Jade converted their upstairs space into three rooms – two bedrooms and a bathroom.

In total, the couple spent $37,800 on their upstairs area, which included a boys and girls themed bedroom.

The judges enter the boy's bedroom first, and Neale shared that he could imagine a family loving the upstairs space.

The judges loved the shelving unit and the wall murals by Grafico.

However, they also noticed the finishes, such as the painting on the door frames, weren't up to scratch.

As for the girl's themed bedroom, the judges loved the styling.

"That has to be one of the most beautifully styled beds I've ever seen," Neale said.

The bathroom, however, received mixed feedback.

While Neale loved the tiles, Darren thought the mix of matte and marble tiles was terrible.

"The bathroom feels like everything is at odds to each other," he said.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Luke and Jasmin, 1910s

This week, Perth couple Luke and Jasmin spent $37,800 on their double room reveal.

The couple struggled to complete their rooms, meaning Jimmy and Tam had to pitch in to help them make it to the finish line.

The judges absolutely loved the kid's bedroom, however Shaynna noticed that it was a little similar to former The Block stars Kyle and Kara's Instagram page.

The judges loved the wallpaper, the hanging chair, the wall sconces, and the laminate on the Kinsman wardrobes.

"It's beautifully done," Neale said.

"The attention to detail is just wonderful."

The three judges also loved the bathroom which they described as "light and spacious".

Although Neale hated the dried flowers next to the basin, he thought the rest of the bathroom was "perfect".

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Jimmy and Tam, 1950s

After tying with Luke and Jasmin last week, Jimmy and Tam finished their double room with time to spare.

The judges loved the bedroom and the "mid-century styling" used throughout.

They loved the fact there was so much storage, and a lot of strong styling choices.

"It's welcoming. I want to sleep in this room," Neale said.

As for the bathroom, the look was... divisive.

While Darren and Neale loved the unique choice of peach coloured paint, Shaynna wasn't a fan.

"It's the Donald Trump of bathrooms," she said.

"This colour is just not appropriate for a bathroom where you need to look in the mirror and put on makeup because you're going to come out looking like the President of the United States."

Regardless, the judges loved the bath, the terrazzo tile, the towel rack and the brass tap.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

The judges' scores are tallied, and it's a perfect score for Luke and Jasmin's double room. As Jimmy and Tam helped them finish, the couple give them $2,000.

Next week, the teams will work on their kitchen.

The Block continues on Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.

Catch up on the rest of our The Block room reveals here:

Want to find out more about the products used in the master ensuites? Check out The Block Shop here.