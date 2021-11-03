Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: You can’t just cancel the cocktail party...

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

It's time for another week of The Bachelorette.

After interrupting Brooke and Timm 2.0 approximately 407 times at the last cocktail party, Luca has been selected for today's single date.

Makes sense. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"Today's date is a Top Gun themed date," Brooke announces.

"Top Gun is a very cool movie. It's about jets, planes, military. This will be a lot of fun."

Um, Channel 10.

We're not sure if you've realised, but Jimothy's season is... over.

You can stop with the plane content now.

After driving a convertible while wearing matching aviators (yes, very on brand), Brooke and Luca arrive at the airport for a joyride in a fighter jet.

They give each other special new nicknames - BB Gun for Brooke and Gladiator for Luca - and off they go.

Meanwhile, off in the distance, Jimothy is seething that he didn't get a call from Channel 10 to pilot the plane.

"Why didn't you call me?"

The planes do a few flips and tricks and look, we don't mean to be rude, but how the heck are you meant to get to know someone in a f**king fighter jet?

Brooke is freaking the f**k out. DO YOU REALLY THINKS SHE WANTS TO BE TALKING TO A RANDOM GUY THAT SHE JUST MET RN?

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, Carissa has received a group date card, and she's itching to be selected.

She reads out the card and Darvid, Holly, Steve, and Timm 2.0 are selected, as well as intruders Jessica, Millie, and Will.

"And the last name is bloody Luca," Carissa announces, rolling her eyes.

Ooft. Image: Channel 10.

Everyone is... pissed.

"You're kidding. Luca's getting a little greedy now, isn't he?" carpenter Konrad responds.

"Luca walked in, he's got the single date, he's got the group date. You can't get any more time than that with Brooke in 24 hours," Timm 2.0 adds.

Back at the single date, BB Gun and Gladiator Brooke and Luca have stopped cosplaying as Top Gun characters. Thank god.

They have a nice lil chat and share a kiss and Brooke gives Luca a rose.

WE HAVE ANOTHER CONTENDER. Image: Channel 10.

Oooooooh.

It's time for the group date. And yes, it's another unnecessary physical activity.

Osher announces that the group will be split into OGs and intruders to compete in an obstacle course while answering questions about Brooke.

Despite being in the competition the longest, the OGs struggle to answer the questions, which is... awkward.

Likewise, the intruders struggle with the quiz.

In the end, the OGs just manage to win the challenge, and Brooke selects Timm 2.0 to have some special one-on-one time.

This is... a lot. Image: Channel 10.

Later on, while surrounded by an obscene amount of candles, Timm 2.0 tells Brooke that he feels ready to settle down into a relationship.

But Brooke... can't concentrate.

"He's just chatting away and I'm in the clouds like, 'I just want a kiss.' I'm not even thinking about what he's saying," Brooke tells producers.

"I have given this man enough looks to be like, 'Hey, I would love a kiss.'"

Eventually, he finally gets the message.

THANK GOD. Image: Channel 10.

IT'S COCKTAIL PARTY TIME.

Brooke hasn't even arrived yet and Carissa is already... stressed.

"I did feel a connection there from the moment we first met but I don't think we've had enough of an opportunity to build on that," she says.

"It's really hard to be vulnerable, especially in an environment where there's so many people dating the same person.

"I don't even know where I stand anymore."

Later on, while Brooke is having a chat with Darvid, Carissa interrupts them.

She tells Brooke that she feels like she can't do this anymore, and she wants to leave the competition.

"I just can't fall in love this way," she tells her. "I can't do it like this."

"I just can't fall in love this way." Image: Channel 10.

After their chat, Brooke starts questioning everything.

"I honestly thought that we had something special. And it's got me thinking. If I could be so off with Carissa, who else am I misreading?"

Brooke returns to the cocktail party, and she's visibly upset.

"I've just put Carissa in the car, and she's gone home," Brooke tells the group.

"She's just told me that she can't fall in love in this environment. I'm a little bit upset by it.

"There's a lot to process there, and I'm gonna call it tonight."

UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.

