"She dumped him to go on the show." Everything we know about The Bachelorette Australia 2020.

The Bachelorette 2020 has been announced and... THERE'S TWO OF THEM.

Elly Miles, 25, a fan favourite who came fifth on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor in 2019, will be handing out roses this time around, right alongside her sister Becky, 30.

We did not see this one coming but we kind of love it.

It's the first time Australia has had two bachelorettes, taking a leaf out of our Kiwi mates' book after they had two in their first season earlier this year.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming 2020 season.

Elly and Becky Miles.

Elly is a familiar face, having been a public favourite in 2019's Bachie season. Throughout Elly’s time in the competition, she was known for her undeniable connection with Matt, her ability to seamlessly integrate country slang into any conversation, and her love of toasting marshmallows on a camp fire.

Australia was devastated when Matt sent her home, but we'll soon be able to watch Elly take the reigns.

Since then, Elly moved from Newcastle to Sydney and in April said she felt guilty about not working during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the virus had caused delays in finding a job.

"My recruitment process began before I made the move to Sydney and I expect the sudden impact of COVID-19 has placed delays on an already lengthy employment process. I feel the pang of guilt knowing I am trained, able and eager to help during this crisis however must await the recruitment process to be completed," she told 9Honey.

On becoming The Bachelorette, Elly said: "I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I'm looking for my best mate to share those memories with.

"I feel extremely blessed to be on this unique ride with Becky. Having her love, support and guidance throughout this journey is so important to me and I can't wait to be there for her, on her journey to find love as well."

Elly will be joined by her older sister. Born and raised in Parkes, NSW, Elly and Becky "have always supported and empowered each other to take on new experiences and adventures", according to Channel 10.

Becky recently had her heart broken but is ready to find love again.

"I'm on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile, to have fun with, and be my best friend.

"I'm so blessed to share this journey with my sister, and I am hopeful that we find our people together."

Although they're sisters, we're told Elly and Becky have very different taste in partners. Phew.

Oh. Becky reportedly broke up with someone to go on the show.

Radio host Ed Kavalee has some inside gossip, and it's... a lot.

On air Wednesday, Ed claimed he had heard from "people deep in reality TV" that Becky was dating someone until recently and ended it so she could join her sister on the show, leaving him "devastated".

"The person that she was with found out she was doing this show from the press," he said.

"So he thought he was in a relationship with the older sister and he's found out that he's no longer in a relationship with her when he saw the press release that she was on The Bachelorette?" his Hughesy and Ed co-host Dave Hughes asked.

"Yes," Ed responded.

He claimed producers came up with the twist for the upcoming season and convinced Elly and Becky.

"Elly got in first," he said. "It's then been brought up, 'What about the sister? Let's try.'

"So then behind the scenes [Becky] gets across the line and then goes [to her boyfriend], 'You're out.'"

Woah.

Men AND women have been asked to apply.

The Bachelorette casting page was asking for "single women and men between the ages of 23-35" to apply.

It isn't clear if female contestants are being cast to date Elly, Becky or perhaps for a future Bachelor season, but the possibility of a Bachelorette season which is not strictly hetero is interesting - especially given the curious timing of Osher debating whether it could happen with viewers on Twitter just this week.

Honestly, we're so keen for this to happen.

Production is about to start.

The casting page said participants must be willing and available to be filmed for the duration of the series, roughly from mid-June to mid-August, though it appears the coronavirus pandemic has pushed these dates back.

The sisters have reportedly gone into 'lockdown' (for filming... not COVID), with production of the show expected to begin in Sydney in the next few days.

No air date has been announced, but expect it to be around late October/early November - assuming filming isn't disrupted and delayed by the pandemic like The Bachelor was.

How two Bachelorettes has worked before.

This will be the first time Australia has more than one Bachelorette in a season, but it has been done before.

We're not sure exactly how Channel 10 will approach the show, but this is how it's gone down elsewhere...

In New Zealand, The Bachelorette began with one Bachelorette, Doctor Lesina Nakhid-Schuster.

A few episodes in, the show surprised viewers and contestants by introducing a second, Lily McManus, who the Kiwis recognised from their third season of The Bachelor and celebrity Survivor Celebrity Treasure Island.

Though they were choosing from the same group of Bachelors, the men slowly split into 'Team Lesina' and 'Team Lily', and dated only one of the women.

In the end, Lily chose clothing designer Richie Boyens and Lesina, uh... pulled a Blake Garvey. So, a 50 per cent success rate. Better than nothing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It's also been done in the United States before, much, much more brutally.

Season 11 of the US version in 2015 began with two women, Britt and Kaitlyn. On the first night, the men voted on which one they wanted to be the bachelorette.

In the second episode, the vote revealed the men had chosen Kaitlyn and Britt left heartbroken and crying.

Yikes.

We don't think Ten would be that brutal, especially with sisters, but there's still a lot to learn about how The Bachelorette 2020 will go down.

Stay tuned.

