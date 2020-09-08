News
reality tv

"Roxi will always be a second rate Rhonda." The best reactions to the Bachelor's intruder episode.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page. 

Well folks, we're back for another lockdown episode of The Bachelor, which means more awkward zoom dates and virtual cocktail parities in suspiciously nice lounge rooms

Only this time around - just to make thing even more awkward - Channel 10 have decided to invite family members to chat with Locky. Queue buzzwords like "intentions" "genuine" and "right reasons".

First up, we saw a chat between Roxi's mum and Locky, where we were introduced to a new Bachie contestant named... Rhonda. 

Image: Getty. No, not that Rhonda.

'Rhonda' is what Roxi's family calls her alter ego who comes out when Roxi's upset. Locky says he's already met 'Rhonda' and Roxi's mum warns him he's got his work cut out for him. 

Later on, we're introduced to another contestant, only this time we haven't seen her face before. Her name is Bec and yes, she's an intruder and yes, she's also blonde. 

But she seems to have a good shot at winning Locky's heart. She's adventurous (tick), loves the outdoors (double tick) and has got Locky rather giddy. 

However, the other girls weren't exactly happy about having to share their boyfriend with another woman. Which of course, sparked drama between Juliette and Roxi

Anywho, here's how Twitter reacted to tonight's episode. 

---------------------------

﻿

﻿﻿

Feature Image: Channel 10 & AAMI.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Tags: entertainment , reality-tv , the-bachelor

