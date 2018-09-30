Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Bachelor’s Cass Wood shares the truth about her history with Nick Cummins.



UM. Woah.

She may have left the show last week, but we are still so obsessed with Cass’ prior relationship with the Honey Badger because we don’t have lives of our own.

And guys, we FINALLY have answers.

In an interview with Yahoo! Be, the 24-year-old admitted that she dated Nick for five whole months.



Five months?! No wonder she was still so into him. Five months is a looooong time to “casually date” someone.

In the interview, she explained they started dating in August last year, but it ended around Christmas time.

“I was going out for my birthday and he just came and met me for a drink and ended up meeting my brother and that was the start of everything,” she explained.

“It was about August to Christmas-New Year’s time last year [that the relationship lasted], but that was on and off because he was away and so was I.”

Knowing this, we are all the more crushed for poor Cass, and we didn’t think that was even possible.

(Everyone cried watching that episode, right?)

2. Princess Anne’s subtle dig at Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.



We care so much when the royals make subtle digs at each other. And this is a goodie.

This time, it’s Princess Anne at Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton (we think).

The 68-year-old let the very subtle swipe slip in a documentary about the work of Her Majesty, Queen of the World, and it’s about a ‘bad habit’ that she doesn’t approve of.

Biting your nails?

Chipped nail polish?

No… but it is hand-related.

Shaking hands.

Because royal hands should never touch the ghastly skin of the regular human public.

Never.

“We never shook hands,” Anne explained. “The theory was that you couldn’t shake hands with everybody, so don’t start."

Okay, so it has nothing to do with hygiene, but still.

She continued: “So, I kind of stick to that, but I notice others don’t”.

BOOM.

Others? Ha, we know exactly who you're talking about, Anne. You can't fool us.

3. While no one was looking, Gwyneth Paltrow just got married, and there was a surprising name missing from the guest list.

According to E! News, Gwyneth Paltrow married Brad Falchuk this weekend in a secret ceremony, eight months after they announced their engagement.

The guest list was full of very famous faces, and included Cameron Diaz, Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr., but there was one notable celebrity missing from said guest list.

Chris Martin, the man she separated from in 2014, was not invited. The pair share two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

This is... awkward.

So much for "conscious uncoupling" Gwynnie.

4. Oh. So Kanye West is just straight up changing his name.

Kanye has some interesting ideas, to say the least.

He has a history of posting some groundbreaking stuff on Twitter, and this time he has... outdone himself.

"the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE," he wrote in a tweet yesterday, before officially changing his Twitter name to simply "Ye".

We have questions.

Is this short for "Ye haa" and is Kanye undergoing a cowboy transformation?

How will he differentiate someone saying his name and someone simply agreeing with him?

Will the children's last name be changed to Kardashian-YE?

The reactions on Twitter were, of course, hilarious.

That's cool Kanye. We mean YE. We guess.

5. Everything we know about the rumours Alex and Richie are heading to Bachelor in Paradise.

Mango daiquiris at the ready please.

It seems like Alex Nation and Richie Strahan are headed to Bachelor in Paradise.

*clinks glass*

Sources told New Idea that producers have apparently been trying to coax ex-lovers Richie Strahan, 33, and Alex Nation, 27, onto the show and according to the publication, they’ve both agreed.

Alex and Richie were the winning pair on the 2016 cycle of The Bachelor, but ended their relationship after a year of dating.

Apparently, both contestants made the decision to return to the franchise independent of each other, with producers wanting it that way because #drama.

For the rest of the details, you can read our original article right over here.