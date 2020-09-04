To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

I think we can all agree, The Bachelor is getting... weird.

Bachelor Locky and the ladies are officially in lockdown and starting their virtual dates.

So far, we've watched a drama-filled group date where everyone was dressed in adult onesies, plus we saw Locky strip down to absolutely nothing for a virtual bubble bath. But most importantly, we've seen where everyone lives.

﻿Which is very distracting.

Instead of focusing on the important connections that are forming, we're checking out the various couches and cushions that they own.

But are they actually theirs???

We've done some digging to see whether the homes these women are filming from are actually the ones they live in. And well, we have some surprising answers for you.

Here's our very important investigation into whether The Bachelor contestants were actually staying in their own homes during lockdown.

Roxi

Image: Channel 10.

Roxi is one few contestants that we can confirm is at home. And, we have a few reasons that suggest this.

Firstly, her bookcase.

Instagram account @bachiefunny spotted an old photo of hers that includes the exact same books that she had behind her while filming.

Secondly, her wall art matches up too.

Image: Channel 10.

Where is she filming from? Her house.﻿

Kaitlyn

Image: Channel 10.

OK, something about this is fishy.

Kaitlyn is from the Gold Coast. And my gosh, this looks like outer Sydney near the Bach mansion.

Like, we're sorry but this can't be the Gold Coast.

Image: Channel 10.

There is no way.

Where is she filming from? An Airbnb.

Bella

Image: Channel 10.

Now with Bella, we aren't quite sure.

Her house looks nicely decorated and is about the right size for one person but it doesn't reflect her photos on her social media.

That couch in the Zoom dates is not the same as the white one in her photos.

So we're calling it: Bella isn't at home.

Where is she filming from? An Airbnb.﻿

Irena

Image: Channel 10.

Now, this looks much more realistic.

Nurse Irena — who we know goes home to Melbourne to help with the COVID-19 pandemic — has a really nice, normal-looking home.

﻿

SO it would make sense that she films from her actual home if she's home in Melbourne.

But sadly, she keeps her living quarters off Instagram so we cannot confirm or deny that this is hers.

Where is she filming from? Her house. Probably.

Juliette

Image: Channel 10.

Juliette is the same.

We see glimpses of her place throughout the episodes and, again, it looks beautifully normal. She's got her makeup table behind her here and some prints above her couch in another shot.

It just makes sense.

Image: Channel 10.

Where is she filming from? Her house.

Bel

Image: Channel 10.

Bel (who just went home) is in an awfully large place if she's living alone. So, since she's 25 years old and living in New South Wales, we're going to take a hunch and say she's living with her folks.

Where is she filming from? Her parents' house.

Maddy

Image: Channel 10.

25-year-old Maddy is another one that we're convinced is at her parents' place.

That house is just too damn big for one person.

Where is she filming from? Her parents' house.

Izzy

Image: Channel 10.

Izzy is a wild card.

The 29-year-old HR Advisor is in a seriously nice place. And again, it would make sense that she lives there.

Something about it looks very Airbnb(ish) though...

Where is she filming from? An Airbnb.

Steph

Image: Channel 10.

Hands down, Steph is at her parents' place. It's huge.

In various Instagram photos she posts, you can see she's in a bedroom that very much looks like something you have while living with family.

The house also looks very homely with photos on the fridge and frames everywhere.

Image: Channel 10.

Where is she filming from? Her parents' house.

Nicole

Image: Channel 10.

Nicole is another one that we are fairly certain is at home. Or at least, at her parents' home.

In an Instagram video, she was rollerskating inside her house as her mum walked in front of the phone recording her. And we can't help but notice that the wood looks very similar.

Image: Channel 10.

Where is she filming from? Her parents' house.

