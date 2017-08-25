Congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon, who has welcomed her first baby with her actor fiancé Ben Foster.

According to US Weekly, the 37-year-old – who stars as Alex Vause on Orange Is The New Black and rose to fame playing Donna Pinciotti on That ’70s Show – welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this month.

Their baby girl's name is yet to be revealed.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in January, when they showed off her growing baby bump at the Sundance Film Festival.

Last month, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Prepon described being pregnant as an "incredible" experience.

"I'm creating life...I'm so ecstatic for this experience, but you go through so many changes," she said.

She said that her and her fiancé were trying to keep their pregnancy as "low-key" as possible.

"I'm a very private person," she said.

Laura confirmed she was expecting a baby girl when she appeared on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan in June, and said she was ready for her baby girl to "come out already".

"It's kind of weird, 'cause it sneaks up on you where," she said.

"I can't believe it's been eight months already."

She and Ben Foster - who was previously engaged to House of Cards star Robin Wright - have been friends since they were teenagers and started dating in July 2016.

They announced their engagement three months later in October.

LISTEN: Everything you need to know about taking baby home from the hospital for the first time, from our Year One podcast.