The most chilling scene in Netflix's Ted Bundy biopic never actually happened.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. It also contains graphic content.

There is one scene in Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile that, even in a movie about one of the world’s most depraved serial killers, stands out as particularly chilling.

At the very end of the film, Bundy’s ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (played by Lily Collins), goes to visit him on death row to demand the truth about his crimes before he is sent to the electric chair.

Showing him a photo of a decapitated victim (given to her earlier by detectives) she demands, “Tell me what happened to her head.”

And in a moment that will chill you to your very core, Bundy (Zac Efron) slowly and silently writes the word ‘HACKSAW’ on the dirty glass that separates them.

As Elizabeth flees the room then collapses on the prison floor, audiences are left wondering… did that really happen?

Well, while Bundy did indeed decapitate one of his victims – a woman named Donna Mason – the sadistic killer never actually revealed the particular weapon he used. In fact, the conversation that is depicted between Kloepfer and Bundy didn’t even take place in person, according to Klopfer’s memoir.

Director Joe Berlinger told Decider:

"The final moment between Zac and Lily was actually a phone call in the memoir. It was not an in-person visit on death row. So that was the most extreme example of taking dramatic license.

"Because of the era that we’re in of holding perpetrators accountable—which is something I obviously believe in—it was very important for me to make much more of that moment than is in [Kloepfer’s] memoir.

"So her visiting him on death row, holding him accountable, making him admit to the degree that she makes him admit—that’s dramatic license. In the memoir, that conversation is more obtuse.

"He never really admits to her to the degree that we see it in the movie. She was satisfied that it was an admission, but it wasn’t nearly as dramatic or specific as we show in the movie."

What's even worse is that what we do know about the murder of Donna Mason is actually far more disturbing than what we see on screen.

According to the confession Bundy made to Detective Robert D. Keppel shortly before his execution, after he decapitated Mason, he burned her head in Kloepfer's fire place.

As reported by E Online, Bundy told Keppel: "Of all the things I did to Liz, this is probably the one she is least likely to forgive me for. Poor Liz."