Will Travis Kelce make it to Taylor Swift's Australia shows? A very important investigation.

The world's gone a little crazy over footage of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Argentina.

Her second of three shows in Buenos Aires on November 11 was one for the books, instantly cementing itself in Swiftie history for its wonderfully chaotic energy.

It also happened to be the first show Travis Kelce had attended since he and Swift started dating a few months ago.

(It's not his first Eras show though. Their relationship began after he said he publicly stated that he'd made friendship bracelets to give to her when she performed in Kansas City in July, but was disappointed he didn't get to give them to her. Manifestation works, pals.)

Most fans watching thought it couldn't get any crazier than Swift throwing the bridge of 'Out of the Woods' into her debut performance of 1989 (Taylor's Version) single 'Is It Over Now?', a mash-up of epic proportions, but Swift was clearly feeling particularly unhinged because things only got more fun after that.

Things reached peak chaos when she changed lyrics during the show's closer, 'Karma', singing 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me', instead of the original 'Karma is the guy on the screen', referencing Kelce's NFL team. Fans captured footage of Kelce and Swift's dad Scott Swift reacting to the lyric change, which also seemed to catch all of her dancers by surprise.

After the show, videos of Swift waving goodbye to fans before noticing Kelce waiting and running towards him went viral.

Mostly just because it's pretty adorable.

Kelce had to immediately fly back to Kansas City the following day as his team's bye week came to a close, while Swift remained in Argentina for a third show in Buenos Aires, but it was fun while it lasted.

Obviously, the Eras Tour is the biggest thing in the world right now. Swift doesn't need her football boyfriend in attendance to get people hyped (just ask absolutely anybody familiar with the dreaded Ticketek 'lounge'), but she seems to be having fun with it, so we may as well lean in too.

Swift heads our way in February, and the bottom line is yeah, Kelce definitely could travel down under if he'd like.

Here's where I get ~sporty~.

The regular NFL season wraps up in early January, after which seven teams advance to the play-off rounds. The Chiefs are currently top of their conference, so it's pretty likely they'll advance. Depending on how they go in these rounds, they could play right through January. The season culminates in the Super Bowl, which will in 2024 double as an Usher concert, on February 11.

It's just as likely Swift will pop up at some of the playoff matches, when if the Chiefs make them, as she has a break in her calendar from December through till February 7.

However, Swift is performing in Tokyo over Super Bowl weekend.

If the Chiefs do make the Super Bowl, this will mean Kelce's season will be over just in time for her first show in Melbourne on February 16. She'll be in Australia until after her final Sydney show on February 26, before heading to Singapore.

And, look, maybe we're biased but a few weeks enjoying an Aussie summer sounds like a delightful post-football holiday.

