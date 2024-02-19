All the behind-the-scenes details of The Eras Tour that’ll make you appreciate it so much more.

In 2023, Taylor Swift kicked off her homage to her 10-album discography with The Eras Tour — her most expensive and expansive tour ever.

This tour is no joke. There are 151 shows across five continents, featuring 10 albums and more than 44 songs. Each performance takes at least three hours, and the whole thing will stretch out over two years by the time she's done.

It's a massive undertaking and a production of epic proportions.

There are nonstop costume changes, large-scale set swaps and stunts that are reminiscent of a Las Vegas residency.

Oh, and it's estimated to have around a $157 million budget. Yup.

The Eras Tour sure is something.

The best part? It's not even close to being over. Nope, The Eras Tour is about to kick off again in Sydney after Swift performed three back-to-back shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from February 16-18, singing to more than 96,000 fans every night.

So with all of THAT going on, we wanted to know more about what happens behind-the-scenes on The Eras Tour, from the impressive sets and challenging choreography routines, to the hordes of fans who are coming in droves to watch her do her thing.

Taylor Swift broke a record during her first night of the Eras Tour.

On the first night of Swift's Eras Tour on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, 69,000 fans showed up. It broke the record for the most-attended concert by a female artist in the United States, a title only previously held by Madonna.

Taylor Swift for the opening night of the Eras Tour in March 2023. Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift fans caused a small earthquake.

During her tour in Seattle, Swifties triggered a "2.3 magnitude earthquake", as reported by seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach.

The seismic event happened at Swift's second Seattle show on July 23, 2023.

It's not the first time something like this has happened. In 2011, Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after there was a touchdown by running back Marshawn Lynch. The celebration was detected on the same local seismometer as the Swift concert, Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

Taylor Swift's parents decorated her guitar.

Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, decorated the guitar she plays in the Fearless segment of the concert. They used "super glue and a free afternoon", as the singer described it on Instagram.

The guitar is covered in silver rhinestones, mirroring the one she used in the Fearless Tour back in 2009.

Taylor Swift with the guitar her parents decorated for her during her Melbourne show of the Eras Tour, February 2024. Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift's blue version of the 'Enchanted' dress took 2,100 hours to make.

Swift wore the blue 'Enchanted' ball gown for the last stop of the Eras Tour in LA, where she announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version). Nicole + Felicia, the designers behind the dress, created this as their third gown for the tour, and it took about "2,100 hours to complete", according to the brand.

Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, August 2023. Image: Getty.

Taylor Swift donates to a food bank in each city she performs in.

Food banks across the United States and now in Melbourne have reported receiving generous donations from the singer when she performed in their city.

According to reports, Swift has been quietly giving money to local hunger relief organisations when she travels to their city on tour.

Foodbank Victoria, which helps feed those in need, thanked the singer on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, February 16.

"As if we couldn’t love you any more than we already do," the organisation wrote.

"Your generous donation to Foodbank Victoria will put a sparkle back in the eyes of so many Victorians doing it tough right now! THANK YOU."

The exact amount of the donation has been kept private.

Taylor Swift reportedly receives a special ride to the concert.

Fans have claimed that Taylor discreetly travels from backstage to behind the stage riding inside a janitor's cart so she doesn't get noticed by the audience!

This seems to take place when the pre-show playlist starts playing 'Applause' by Lady Gaga.

Taylor Swift reportedly rides in a janitor's cart to get backstage at the Eras Tour. Image: TikTok @shaydanazifpour.

It takes 90 trucks to construct the stage for The Eras Tour.

According to Billboard, the magical set build of The Eras Tour takes an estimated 90 trucks to construct.

Dave Brooks, Billboard Senior Director of Live Music and Touring, told the NY Post that there is a team that is "prepping and pre-building" as much as possible in the lead-up to the show. Putting the entire production together "takes two to three weeks, in my understanding", said Brooks.

Swift has two sets, stages and teams.

Back in 2023, when The Eras Tour dates in the US were announced, fans pointed out that everything looked like a logistical nightmare.

But according to one Swiftie, the tour dates actually made perfect sense... because there are two stages and two teams who are making sure everything is running smoothly behind the scenes. The sets and crews leapfrog, giving them enough time to prepare the stages for every single performance.

X user @t_lovestaylor posted about Swift's tour locations and dates, breaking down why exactly whoever is behind the singer's tour schedule is a bloody genius.

"At first glance, the stops on The Eras Tour appear to involve a lot of back and forth and look like a logistical nightmare," the user acknowledged. "The secret is... There are two stages and teams! Let's call them Stage A and Stage B."

"They both are being set up, moved, or taken down at any given time, allowing her to perform *every* weekend and give the crew enough time to safely move everything to the next destination," the Swiftie continued, adding that if the tour were only operating with one stage, it would be a problem for the team behind the scenes.

"If there were only one stage, this is what the path of the logistics team would look like for the first half of the tour... Lots of backtracking and not enough time to move everything while people get enough sleep to safely drive and operate heavy equipment!"

The fan even illustrated the logistics of Swift's tour choices.

"Here is what the maps look like if you have stage A (left) and stage B (right)," the fan wrote. "The routes make much more sense, and the teams have [an estimated] 10 days between stops to move everything safely."

Swift gets a signal that it's safe to dive into the stage.

Spoiler alert: there's a point in the Midnight section of the show when Swift calmly walks to an opening on the stage and seems to dive into it, and swim underneath. She literally goes headfirst, fearless.

It's easily one of the most spectacular moments of the evening and according to fans, it's probably even more impressive when you see it live. But it's important to know that the singer doesn't just hurl herself into the stage without safety precautions.

New photos and clips have shown the behind-the-scenes details of the moment; there's a red light signalling Swift not to jump — when it turns green, and she leaps down. After that, she seems to crawl and go underneath the stage.

Taylor Swift waits for a light to turn green before diving down into the stage. Image: X @isabelgzzf.

Swift has a pre-set dinner table only a few fans can see.

Right before Swift is about to sing 'Tolerate', Swift dramatically sets a dining table on stage. Not many would know this, but everything is set up for her in a drawer that is on the backside of the table.

Fans can only really see into the drawer if their seats are on either side of the stage.

Taylor Swift sets up the dining table on the Eras Tour. Image: TikTok @swiftiesupremacy013.

The Eras Tour is filmed like a 'proper movie' due to the sheer scale of each concert.

To give home viewers who couldn't make it to the show a stimulating experience, The Eras Tour was filmed "like a proper movie" when Swift performed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, for all three nights of the tour.

The New York Times reported that "upwards of 40 camera operators" are typically hired to film tours of this size, with performers often doing an additional dress rehearsal to capture close-ups and frames that would otherwise be impossible with a crowd around.

There are also more than 100 microphones planted around a stadium.

When recording audio for tour films, they use "sometimes more than 100" microphones in larger stadiums. These microphones capture vocals, instruments, and crowd noise on separate tracks.

John Ross, the rerecording mixer for The Eras Tour, said. "Just a recording of the room would be useless."

Mixers usually blend parts of a song from different nights to create the best version for concert films, as explained by the New York Times.

Everyone reportedly received a bonus on the US leg of the Eras Tour.

It's reported that toward the end of the first US leg of the Eras Tour, Swift reportedly handed out more than $84 million in bonuses to everyone working on the show.

People reported at the time that caterers, truck drivers, dancers and even those with small roles in bringing the tour to life received cash bonuses.

Brazil made a 'Taylor Swift Law.'

To combat ticket scalping for the Eras Tour, Brazilian lawmakers introduced a bill that was nicknamed the "Taylor Swift Law". It would criminalise ticket scalping — where tickets are purchased for an event to resell for a profit — with penalties of up to four years in prison and "fees" aka fines up to "100 times the original ticket price," NBC News reported.

The bill came into place after tickets for Swift's shows in Brazil went on sale in June 2023. Fans were having trouble purchasing legitimate tickets, as scalpers made it nearly impossible.

