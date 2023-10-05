The secret tricks celebrities use to bury stories about themselves on the internet.

Taylor Swift's curious relationship with Travis Kelce is bringing out a whole new side of the terminally online.

There's a theory floating around the interwebs that could explain the pop singer's repeated appearance at Kelce's NFL games. At the latest game, Travis' team the Kansas City Chiefs competed against the New York Jets, a game attended by Taylor and her entire revived squad: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

According to Vulture, Taylor's choice to attend a game featuring the New York Jets was no accident. Writer Fran Hoepfner hilarious hypothesises that Taylor is attempting to rid the internet of any bad press surrounding her history of frequenting private jets.

Back in 2022, Swift was named the celebrity who had flown private jet more times than anyone else, with Rolling Stone reporting she flew 170 times in the last year.

The theory goes that Swift attending a Jets game to watch her rumoured new boyfriend, Kelce, play would have a good chance of burying some of the other articles surrounding her private jet usage.

Instead, fun little football stories would populate Google's first page if someone was to search “Taylor Swift jet.”

The culture website also suggested that Selena Gomez's new song 'Single Soon' is an attempt for the singer to pivot the undesirable attention away using SEO (search engine optimisation). Selena's dating status has long been something people are wildly fascinated by, which means "Selena Gomez single" would be a common search term.

And now, when people search this, they will be redirected to Selena's new music. Genius, right?

Vulture also went as far as to suggest that Rob Lowe’s random cameo in the 2014 comedy Sex Tape was an attempt to bury any search results about his own sex tape, where the 24-year-old actor was filmed having sex with a teenager.

This is not the first time that celebrities have been accused of making tactical choices to change their narratives. Earlier this year, Turner was photographed with Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriend Taylor, which came straight after the post-divorce rumours the Game of Thrones star was a wild party girl and unfit mum.

Sophie and Taylor being pictures together completely shifted the narrative.

This followed Gwyneth Paltrow's bizarre wellness diet going viral in March just as the Goop founder was being sued for a 2016 skiing accident.

The Kardashians have long been accused of manipulating their narratives with meticulously timed PR stunts, as coordinated by momager, Kris Jenner.

In November 2021, the family were embroiled in their worst controversy to date after Kylie Jenner's then-partner Travis Scott held festival Astroworld which led to a crowd crush resulting in 10 deaths.

Later that month, Kim Kardashiana and Pete Davidson went public with their relationship, being spotted on dates in Staten Island before Pete appeared alongside Kim in a family Christmas photo shared on Flavor Flav's Instagram.

Then in August 2022, just as Khloe was about to welcome another baby with her cheating ex Tristan via surrogate, reports came out via E! News that Kim and Pete had broken up.

In November 2022, Kylie Jenner was accused of posting rare photos of her baby son to distract from the Balenciaga drama that Kim found herself in. Kim had been a longtime collaborator with the fashion house when they did a children's Christmas campaign featuring teddy bears dressed in BDSM. Obviously, outrage ensued.

The devil works hard, but these celebs work harder.

Feature image: Getty.