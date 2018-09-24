How five Gold Coast sisters have come to be known as the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

There is a family on the Gold Coast being dubbed the ‘Aussie Kardashians’. And while you might scoff at the label at first, it is not something that is being thrown around lightly. Look closely, and the parallels are striking.

Tammy Hembrow, Emilee Hembrow and Amy Hembrow are three Instagram influencer sisters who work together on clothing lines and fitness programs. They have two younger half-sisters, Starlette and Ava Thyne. It goes without saying that the older three are being compared to Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, while comparisons are being drawn between the youngest two and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Between these five Australian sisters, they have a combined following of 10 million on Instagram alone; most of them belonging to Tammy, who has 8.7 million followers.

An overview of the women’s Instagram profiles reveals a flurry of gym work-outs, parties, pools, preened children, private jets and expensive clothes. Oh, and they post photos of themselves together – a lot. It’s a recipe that echoes that of the Kardashians.

What’s more, Tammy’s face was catapulted across the world’s news websites last month when she was pictured being stretchered out of Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. And while the press may not have been all that positive, it certainly put her on the radar of globe’s celebrity watchers. The notable parallel here, of course, is Kim Kardashian’s sex tape – just not to the same extent.

With that in mind, we’ve collated everything you need to know about each of the sisters.

We’re calling it. Right now, somewhere in the world, there is a reality TV producer pitching Hanging Out With The Hembrows.

Tammy Hembrow.

Tammy Hembrow, 24, is said to be ‘the Kim Kardashian’ of the Hembrow family, due to her position as the most famous sister in the clan.

She first shot to social media fame when she would post about her pregnancies on Instagram, and today she has almost nine million followers.

Her son Wolf is now three years old and Saskia is age two, and they are the shared children of Tammy and her ex-partner Reece Hawkins. The couple broke up in June, also ending their engagement.

Speaking about her kids in a YouTube video in 2016, Tammy shared that Wolf was a surprise to the pair when they were just 20 years old.

“Saskia was planned, we were like well, let’s just get another one out of the way so then Wolf has a little friend to play with. I didn’t realise how hard it would actually be but it’s so worth it, I’m glad we have both of them. They’re the most beautiful, amazing thing that’s ever happened to us,” she said.

She is also in large part famous because she’s really, really ridiculously fit.

Once she gained a substantial following, the mother-of-two created the successful activewear fashion brand Saski, which she personally designs all pieces for.

She also has a workout program, Tammy Hembrow Fitness, that provides workout and meal plans.

Last year, Tammy was voted the winner of the Cosmopolitan Social Media star of the Year in the Fitness and Travel category.

Tammy eventually made it into the Kardashian circle when she modelled for Khloe’s denim label, Good American, in 2017.

This is how she wound up at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party in August this year. And it was then that she went viral after she was photographed being stretchered face-down from the West Hollywood event before Kylie even arrived.

“So yeah I pretty much collapsed… Honestly, I’m like super embarrassed about it,” Tammy later explained in a YouTube video for her fans.

While her face was on just about every celebrity news site for a period, the world has moved on and her fans have stuck by her. If anything, the controversy boosted her profile and gained her an even larger following.

Amy Hembrow.

With 160,000 followers, 28-year-old Amy Hembrow has a considerable amount of fans on Instagram.

Describing herself as a bookworm and horror movie buff, Amy Hembrow is the general manager for Saski, and the account manager at Tammy Hembrow Fitness.

We are getting Kourtney Kardashian vibes.

Emilee Hembrow.

Similar to how Kim Kardashian brought fame to her sisters, 26-year-old Emilee Hembrow has close to 900,000 followers on Instagram.

Yep, that’s nearly one million followers. Emilee has one two-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and is currently pregnant with a baby boy.

Starlette Thyne.

Starlette is the 18-year-old sister of the family, also based on the Gold Coast.

There is little to know about Starlette, given any embarrassing proof of her teen years has been deleted from Instagram, but she is equally as cool as her older influencer half-sisters, and boasts more than 90,000 followers.

Ava Thyne.

Ava is the 13-year-old sister to Tammy, Emilee, Starlette and Amy. We suspect she is busy doing her homework and playing netball with her friends. Like most 13-year-old girls are.

Mark Hembrow.

The 63-year-old father of Amy, Emilee and Tammy is a director, screenwriter and musician. He acted in 1985 film Anzacs, and the 2003 film Swimming Upstream.

Mama Hembrow.

Mama Hembrow (we admittedly don't know her name) is being called the Australian version of Kris Jenner.

We know she is from Trinidad and Tobago, and other than that, we aren't given much of an insight into Mama Hembrow's life - other than the fact we get major 'momager' vibes from her in the one video on Tammy Hembrow's YouTube channel that features her.

At the end of the day, these savvy sisters are definitely ones to keep an eye on.