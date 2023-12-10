'What a plot twist you were.' Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski are engaged.

It's official: Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski are engaged.

Just three months after hard launching their relationship on Instagram, the fitness influencer and business founder has announced she is set to the marry Love Island star.

In a new post, Hembrow praised Zukowski for being a "plot twist" in her life.

"Never in my life have I felt so safe, so loved, so understood, so cared for," she wrote on Sunday.

"What a plot twist you were."

Watch Tammy Hembrow's engagement announcement video. Post continues after video.

Zukowski proposed to his new fiancée in the Maldives in late November, in what she said was her first child-free holiday in a long time.

"Missing my babies so unbelievably much, so so so excited to get home and squeeze them," she wrote on November 30. "But overall, first child-free vacay in years was a success."

Hembrow continued by labelling her holiday with Zukowski "unforgettable".

"Feels so strange to go on holiday and actually completely relax [though]. Usually, I get home from a holiday and need another holiday."

Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski. Image: Instagram @tammyhembrow.

It was rumoured the mum-of-three was engaged in late November when she shared photos at the Ayada Maldives wearing a bikini and a particularly large diamond ring on her ring finger.

Zukowski and Hembrow confirmed their relationship earlier this year in September when they posed together on the red carpet for the premiere of the Stan Original series C*A*U*G*H*T in Sydney.

This is the fitness influencer's third engagement. Previously, Hembrow was engaged to Matt Poole, who is also the father of her youngest daughter, Posy. She was preparing to wed the Ironman champion in 2021 before reportedly calling it quits in December 2022, just a few months after their child's birth.

Hembrow also shares two children, Wolf and Saskia, with former fiancé Reece Hawkins.

Feature Image: Instagram @tammyhembrow.