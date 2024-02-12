News
celebrity

The very best moments from the Super Bowl after party.

The football is (finally) over, but the party has just begun for the Kansas City Chiefs following their overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Victory made Kansas City the first repeat Super Bowl champions in 19 years, giving the team and their supporters a lot to celebrate at the team's after party, featuring DJ sets from Marshmello and The Chainsmokers and cameos from lots of celebs.

Oh and Taylor Swift was there, obviously. She and Travis Kelce were filmed dancing to remixes of 'Love Story' and 'You Belong With Me', and the footage has more than gone viral.

From those moments to everything else, here's all the fun we could find from the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty.

The fun continues for the Chiefs, who will celebrate with a parade in Kansas City on Wednesday (Thursday AEDT).

Meanwhile, Swift will be on a plane to Australia any moment now: the Eras Tour kicks off in Melbourne on Friday.

Feature image: X.

