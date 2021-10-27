18 pairs of staple summer sandals approximately everyone will be wearing ASAP.

When we think about the staple summer wardrobe for 2021, there are a few key pieces that come to mind.

We've already discussed the biggest dress trend and our favourite swimwear for the season, but we haven't touched on the shoes that go with both: sandals.

Watch: Three hair braids perfect for summer. Post continues after video.

Nothing screams Aussie summer like salty, air-dried hair, a quickly thrown-together outfit, and a pair of sandals slipped on before heading out the door. And this season, there are so many goodies to pick from.

Below we've rounded up the three biggest sandal trends for 2021 and our fashion-approved picks for each.

On-trend slides.

It's no surprise that slides are the biggest summer sandal trend for the second year in a row. The comfortable, little-effort-required style has gotten us through lockdown and out the other side - whether that's in fluffy slipper or leather sandal form.

This year, the style has gotten a little chunkier - the straps are thicker and many feature a platform sole. And we're completely obsessed with them.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: H&M and Mamamia.

Image: Myer and Mamamia.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Listen to Mamamia's Head of Lifestyle and fashion podcast co-host Tamara Davis talk about these shoes on last week's episode of What Are You Wearing? Post continues after audio.

Strappy sandals.

Strappy sandals will forever stay on-trend. The dainty detail and minimalist aesthetic gives them an expensive feel and they pair perfectly with all the flowy summer dresses.

If you're looking to buy a new pair of sandals that will last you the next few summers, we suggest these. They won't date anytime soon.

Image: H&M and Mamamia.

Image: Tuchuzy and Mamamia.

Mules.

Our favourite sandal-heel hybrid.

With heels making a return this summer, mules are our go-to shoes to ease back into wearing them. With a shorter heel, they're more comfortable and versatile, and there are so many fun colours and styles to choose from.

Image: H&M and Mamamia.

Image: H&M and Mamamia.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: The Iconic and Mamamia.

Image: Sportsgirl and Mamamia.

Image: Mango and Mamamia.

Which pair is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission.

Read more fashion articles here:

Feature image: Instagram/@stsanashoes @tuchuzystore @aliasmae and Mamamia.

Share with us! Take our survey and you could be one of four to win a $50 gift voucher!