Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear is staring down a two-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of leaking an illegally recorded sex clip between himself and fellow reality TV star, Georgia Harrison.

The pair had engaged in consensual sex, in Bear's backyard, back in 2020.

But what Harrison didn't know was that he'd recorded the act on his CCTV camera.

Watch: Georgia Harrison speaks after Stephen Bear found guilty of sharing private sex video. Post continues after video.

Bear became a well-known figure in 2011 when he starred in Shipwrecked: The Island. He later featured on MTV's Ex On The Beach in 2015 and then won Celebrity Big Brother a year later.

He met Harrison in 2018 while competing on The Challenge together and they dated on and off for two years until 2020, when he slept with another person.

Before their breakup, the pair were filmed having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear's garden in August 2020. He allegedly went on to share the footage on his OnlyFans website. Harrison told the court she had begged him not to share anything online, but later saw him sending the clip to someone via WhatsApp.

Georgia Harrison and Stephen Bear. Image: Instagram.

In total, he made $3631 from sharing the video online.

"It’s actually been two years since the day it happened and to be honest I really did hide myself in a room for a long time," Harrison told Good Morning Britain following his guilty verdict.

"Everywhere I went people were speaking about it and I did feel hurt, humiliated, ashamed. I felt very used – that you could love and trust someone, and know that moment that you thought was a moment of love, was really a moment of making money for them."

Bear has denied the claims made against him since Harrison first came forward in December 2020, when she posted videos to social media crying.

"I feel hurt, I feel violated, I feel embarrassed but I also feel like my friends and followers will support me through this and I can’t stay silent on the matter any longer," she wrote on Instagram.

"Also, anyone who watched it, you’re disgusting yourself. Any respectful man, brother, son, father would tell him he’s disgusting for showing anyone that especially as you [can] clearly see it’s CCTV and I don’t know it’s recording."

Bear responded to the accusations at the time by posting a selfie of himself drinking a beer – to which Harrison countered by saying: "This is the last time you violated a woman this way. So enjoy that beer, mate, because you are in big trouble."

During the court case, Bear denied any wrongdoing and used the publicity to promote his website where sex videos can be purchased. His OnlyFans site was closed down in December 2020, and he has since made a website to showcase videos there instead.

He was found guilty on two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and two counts of voyeurism.

He now faces up to two years in prison.

In a statement following Bear’s conviction, Harrison described how she’d been through "absolute hell".

"The only way to describe how I am feeling now is relieved," she said. "The last two years have been absolute hell and this verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future."

Feature Image: Instagram @georgialouiseharrison, @8earzy.