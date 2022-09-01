Four gripping new Stan Original Documentaries will soon be coming your way.

Stan have announced the four upcoming Stan Original Documentaries to be added to their acclaimed Revealed slate.

Endeavouring to support Australian journalists as they investigate, reflect and share some of the greatest stories the country has to offer, Revealed will bring us four new compelling projects in the coming twelve months.

“Guaranteed to enlighten and spark debate, these four brand-new Stan Original Documentaries will make powerful additions to our growing Revealed lineup,” Stan’s Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie told Mamamia in a statement.

“From intimate portraits of trailblazers Danielle Laidley and Barry Otto, to a detailed examination of a global health disaster and the unravelling of two shocking disappearances in Cape York, these uniquely Australian stories come from an outstanding collection of journalists, directors, and producers. We can’t wait to share these stories on Stan next year.”

These new commissions come off the back of the successful launch of Revealed, with Stan releasing Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse, and Revealed: Amongst Us this year.

The former told the story of Victorian serial killer Paul Charles Denyer, while the latter saw award-winning journalist Nick McKenzie infiltrate Australia’s neo-Nazi network.

You can check out what’s coming up for Revealed below.

Stan.

Danielle Laidley – Premiering 2023

Danielle Laidley (which is a working title) will follow the life of former AFL player and coach, Danielle Laidley.

Laidley has recently released a memoir, Don’t Look Away, chronicling her time growing up in the working-class suburbs of Western Australia, where she learned to hide her true identity as she pursued a career in football.

The documentary, which will be co-directed by Emmy award-winner Julie Kalceff and Sam Matthews, will make use of previously unseen archival material as Dani promises to dive into her struggles with identity, drugs, media representation, Victoria Police and subsequent court investigations.

We’ll also learn what has become of Dani, as she shares her journey with new partner, Donna, and their work to rebuild Dani’s public image and break down barriers in Australian culture.

The Cape – Premiering 2023

In 2003, a father and son were checking their shark nets off Pormpuraaw on Western Cape York in Far North Queensland when they disappeared forever.

The ensuing investigation led to accusations of murder for another local mother and son, as an uncovered love triangle exposed holes in the small, isolated Cape York community.

Now, twenty years later, director Michael Ware will take us inside the tragedy that forever changed Cape York in The Cape. Torres Strait-born cinematographer Murray Lui (also known for his work on Top End Wedding) will also help capture this shocking story for Stan.

Safe to Drink – Premiering 2023

Through Revealed: Safe to Drink, we will grow to understand the impact of toxic chemicals on contaminated communities who continue to fight for justice, both locally and worldwide.

Made in collaboration by Walkley Award-winning journalist Carrie Fellner and The Sydney Morning Herald, Safe to Drink will help us understand the health and environmental catastrophe caused by contamination.

Otto on Otto – Premiering 2023

Gracie Otto will direct a feature-length documentary about her dad, Barry Otto, who had one of the most decorated careers in Australian theatre, film, and television.

Honing in on her relationship with her father as he came to the end of his life, Gracie attempts to capture her father’s memories before they’re lost for good. Using archival footage and voiceovers, we’ll be taken on the journey of Barry’s captivating life and how he became the big name he still is today.

Although a documentary, we’ve been told to expect more than just a reflection on Barry’s life. The film will be both funny and heartbreaking, with a touch of both fashion and madness in amongst the storytelling.

You can watch Revealed: No Mercy, No Remorse, and Revealed: Amongst Us now on Stan.

Feature image: Stan





TAKE SURVEY ➤