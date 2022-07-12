The cast for the upcoming Stan Original Series Black Snow has just been released.

It's 1995, in the small town of Ashford, a community is coming to grips with the devastating loss of 17-year-old Isabel Baker. She has been murdered.

The case has not been solved, and will remain that way until hope is found 25 years later when a time capsule is unearthed. What's inside will give cold-case Detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel from Vikings) the clues needed to possibly find Isabel's killer.

This is the story of Stan's Original Series, Black Snow.

The gripping, coming of drama endeavours to unpack all the secrets surrounding the mysterious and isolated community of Ashford in Northern Queensland. The town, with deep ties to the Australian South Sea Islander community, was devastated by the loss of Isabel Baker.

In a six-part, one-hour-long series, Black Snow will hopefully be able uncover all the clues needed to find the murderous killer who took the life of the teenage girl back in the 90s.

Travis Fimmel as Detective James Cormack in Black Snow. Image: Stan.

Black Snow also features newcomers Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Jemmason Power and Molly Fatnowna, alongside Brooke Satchwell from Mr Inbetween, Alexander England from Alien: Covenant, Erik Thomson from Packed to the Rafters, Kym Gyngell from Wakefield and Rob Carlton from Total Control.

The series will also feature the screen debut of Australian music sensation Ziggy Ramo.

﻿﻿﻿Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said in a statement the show promises to be a "landmark addition".

"Featuring a phenomenal cast led by Vikings star Travis Fimmel, Black Snow promises to be a landmark addition to our growing slate of homegrown Stan Originals," Scobie says.

The Stan Original Series Black Snow is currently in production. We will update this post when we know more about its release date.

