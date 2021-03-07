It's been eight years since Packed to the Rafters ended, but thanks to Amazon Prime Video, the iconic series will return to our screens soon.

Back to the Rafters picks up six years after we left the Rafter family.

Dave (Erik Thomson) and Julie Rafter (Rebecca Gibney) have moved to the country with their young daughter, Ruby, while Rachel Rafter (now played by Georgina Haig), Nathan Rafter (Angus McLaren), Ben Rafter (Hugh Sheridan) and best friend, Nick “Carbo” Karandonis (George Houvardas) are navigating adult life and the struggles that come with it. Grandpa Ted (Michael Caton) is also returning to the series.

This is what the cast has been up to since the show originally wrapped up in 2013.

Hugh Sheridan - Ben Rafter

The former Play School presenter and ballet dancer has been pretty busy since playing goofy party boy, Ben Rafter.

On Friday, the 35-year-old proposed to his boyfriend Kurt Roberts during his opening night performance at the Adelaide Fringe.

The actor got down on one knee and popped the question to Roberts who was sitting in the front row during his show 'Hughman'.

"I just got engaged!" Sheridan told the audience, according to The Advertiser.

Sheridan and Roberts' friends later congratulated the couple on Instagram.

"It's not every day one of your besties proposes to the love of his life," Sarah Abbott wrote on Instagram.