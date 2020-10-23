A bunch of Christmas movies, plus everything else coming to Stan in November.

Well folks, we’ve almost made it through this crazy year.

And for those of us who want to skip ahead and embrace the festive season a little early (we don’t blame you) we’ve got some good news for you.

Stan is going to drop a bunch of Christmas movies onto the streaming service in November. We're talking classics like Santa Claus: The Movie as well as Love Actually and The Holiday.

Plus, with Halloween a week away, Stan has also treated us to a bunch of horror films like The Grudge and Halloween. Yes, please.

Here's every TV show and movie coming to Stan this November.

TV Shows

Saved By The Bell

It’s finally time to go back to Bayside High. The Saved By The Bell reboot is dropping on Stan next month and stars original cast members Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley who are reprising their roles of Zack Morris, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis: “When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Premieres: November 26, the same day as the US.

Gangs of London

Gangs of London is a British action-crime drama set in the city of London, which is being torn apart by the power struggles of international gangs. But when Finn Wallace, the most powerful criminal in London, is assassinated, it's up to Sean Wallace to take his father's place with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani.

Premieres: November 6.

Dark Heart

Speaking of crime shows, Dark Heart is based on the best-selling Will Wagstaffe novels by writer Adam Creed and follows DI Will Wagstaffe, who is haunted by the unsolved double murder of his parents when he was 16 years old. Together with his team, he investigates crimes in London and pursues justice for the victims and their families.

Premieres: November 12.

The Moodys Christmas

Based on the award-winning original Aussie comedy, The Moodys follows a slightly dysfunctional family of five who get together in their hometown of Chicago for the holidays. But each family member has their own complications and secrets they're hiding from the others.

Premieres: November 13.

Moonbase 8

Moonbase 8 is set in the isolated desert of Winslow in Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator and follows three eager astronauts as they try to qualify for their first lunar mission. The comedy series stars Step Brothers' actor John C. Reilly as well as Fred Armisen and Tim Heidecker.

Premieres: November 8, the same day as the US.

The Reagans

The four-part documentary series explores the unexamined aspects of the Reagan White House, focusing on the political career and marriage of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: November 16, the same day as the US.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

If you're a fan of Gordon Ramsay, you might want to add Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip to your watch list. The series follows Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix as they go on a European road trip to each other's homelands. Together, the three chefs explore three different countries in three weeks.

Premieres: November 15.

In the Dark

The series focuses on hard-drinking 20-something Murphy who is blind and lives with her best friend, Jess, and guide dog, Pretzel. While out for a walk with Pretzel, Murphy stumbles upon what she’s sure is the lifeless body of her friend Tyson in the alley outside her apartment. But when the police arrive, there is no body to be found and they aren’t exactly inclined to investigate. Murphy however, is determined to find the truth.

Premieres: November 6.

Trauma

The medical drama is centred around the San Francisco trauma team who are the first on the scene when emergencies occur. The series looks at the extreme conditions the paramedics' face in order to save lives.

Premieres: November 17.

SEAL Team

The first three seasons of SEAL Team will drop on Stan next month. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions for the United States.

Premieres: November 19.

Rectify

Rectify is centred around a newly free man who is released from prison after 19 years on death row, following a wrongful conviction. However, Daniel's release from prison reignites the anger of a small town who are still upset by the murder of one of their residents. Both the town and the original defence team want to see him back in prison.

Premieres: November 27.

Rolling Stone Magazine: Stories From the Edge

The special gives us a look inside Rolling Stone Magazine and the last 50 years of American music, politics and popular culture by drawing on previously unheard recordings, original interviews, rare photos and footage.

Premieres: November 3.

Vanity Fair

Based on the novel of the same name, Vanity Fair follows Becky Sharp as she attempts to escape poverty and scale the heights of English society. She ends up finding herself at the court of King George IV while breaking hearts and losing fortunes along the way.

Premieres: November 5.

Other continuing series in November.

Sunday

The Comedy Club



Monday

The Circus

Desus & Mero



Our Cartoon President

Friday

Desus & Mero

Movies

Aside from a bunch of TV shows, Stan is also serving up some epic new movies including some golden oldies like American Pie and Basic Instinct, which always make for a good re-watch.

Movies to re-watch ASAP

Non-Stop - November 5

American Pie, American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion - November 11

Free State of Jones - November 12

Basic Instinct - November 19

Ted and Ted 2 - November 22

Hulk - November 22

Johnny English and Johnny English Reborn - November 29

Halloween movies

Scream - Now Streaming

Insidious - Now Streaming

The Ring - Now Streaming

Paranormal Activity - Now Streaming

Cabin in the Woods - Now Streaming

Psycho - October 21

Drag Me To Hell - October 22

The Grudge - October 23

The Grudge 2 - October 23

Halloween - October 24

Christmas movies

Love Actually - Now Streaming

Christmas With The Kranks - Now Streaming

How the Grinch Stole Christmas - Now Streaming

The Holiday - Now Streaming

Bad Moms 2 - Now Streaming

Noel - Now Streaming

Tiny Christmas - Now Streaming

Blizzard - Now Streaming

Welcome to Christmas - November 1

Baking Christmas - November 1

White Christmas - November 2

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas - November 2

Carole's Christmas - November 2

Santa Claus: The Movie - November 3

A Shoe Addict's Christmas - November 3

One Fine Christmas - November 3

Get Santa - November 4

Marry Me at Christmas - November 4

A Rose for Christmas - November 5

A Perfect Christmas - November 5

A Storybook Christmas - November 6

A Christmas to Cherish - November 7

Christmas in the Highlands - November 7

Christmas on Holly Lane - November 8

Forever Christmas - November 9

Merry & Bright - November 9

Miss Me This Christmas - November 10

Starring Christmas - November 10

The Christmas Chalet - November 11

Twinkle All The Way - November 11

You Can't Fight Christmas - November 12

