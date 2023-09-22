Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ break-up timeline has been confirmed. It tells a different story to the headlines.

2023 has been a year when true love died, especially for fans of celebrity couples.

And no one could have predicted the outpouring of feelings over the divorce of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

But this is no regular celebrity divorce, it's much messier.

From rumours of bad parenting to a revenge pact with an ex-partner, the end of Joe and Sophie's four-year marriage continues to shock. And no moment has been quite as shocking as Turner suing Jonas this week.

In court documents seen by the Daily Mail, Turner filed her petition under the child abduction clauses of the Hague Convention, calling for her estranged pop star husband to turn over the passports of their two young daughters so they could join her in her native country, England.

The couple share a daughter, Willa, who they welcomed in 2020 and they had a second daughter in 2022 whose name they have not made public. They met in 2016 before getting married in 2019.

In response, Jonas refuted Turner's petition. "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted," Joe's statement read.

"After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently."

So how did we get here? Now that we have both Sophie's court filing and Joe's official statement we can begin to piece together a timeline of what happened — and surprise, surprise, it's vastly different from the rumours that surfaced after the divorce.

Here is a timeline of everything we know.

April 10: Joe and Sophie relocate to the UK after finding their 'forever home'.

Turner alleged in her court filing that the former couple had plans to move to the UK after Jonas' tour. She wrote that the family spent Christmas in the UK in 2022, staying in a rental property near Turner's parents' house in Warwickshire.

From December until July this year, the couple have spent time staying in rental properties in the UK while searching for a home to buy, as the filing detailed they "physically toured family homes... together."

Turner claimed they had "jointly decided that they would look for their 'forever home' in England, select a school for their older daughter in England, and settle their family in England," the document reads.

"The parties agreed that the timing was right for the family to settle permanently in England, particularly given the older child's age. The parties were both excited for the family's move to England."

After months of searching, Turner claimed they found a "beautiful country property" in Oxfordshire which they agreed to purchase "for the family's permanent home."

The property was purchased on July 7, 2023, with the planned date to move in for this December.

August 12: Joe takes the children on tour with Jonas Brothers.

The Jonas Brother's US tour began on August 12 in New York, with the couple agreeing for the children to remain in Joe's custody.

"In furtherance of the parties' shared plan, the children travelled to the United States with the Father and their nanny," Turner's documents read. Turner noted that the decision was made "with some hesitation" but she said it "would be best" for their children to remain in the US in August.

"The parties agreed that the children moving around with the Father on tour was only going to be a temporary arrangement," said the filing.

"The parties' agreed plan was that when the Mother finished filming on September 14, 2023, she would travel to New York to collect the children and return home to England."

August 15: The couple have an argument on Joe's birthday.

Sophie mentioned a fight that occurred on Joe's 34th birthday, which she listed as one of the only causes for the split. "The breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly. The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023," the petition stated.

On Joe's birthday, the Game of Thrones star posted a pic on Instagram of the couple in matching pajamas, captioned "Happy birthday handsome."

August 16: The couple sell their house in Florida.

After seven months on the market, Jonas and Turner sold their home in Miami with a $2 million price reduction. The couple bought the home in September 2021 for $11 million.

September 3: Reports emerge that Joe hired a divorce lawyer.

Fans were sent into a spin after TMZ reported that Joe Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer.

The gossip site wrote that Joe had consulted with "at least two L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce."

September 5: Joe files for divorce. Sophie claims she wasn't told by Joe.

The singer filed in Florida for a dissolution of marriage from Turner, citing the union between the parties as "irretrievably broken."

In the filing, Joe noted that "The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."

In Sophie's petition, she claims that Joe did not tell his wife about his plan to divorce her. "The Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce," the lawsuit stated.

Joe said in his statement: "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce."

Sophie also claimed in her petition that "The Father incorrectly claims in his divorce filings that the children have resided in Florida for the six months prior to the filing of the Father's Florida case."

September 6: The Florida Court ordered that neither Joe nor Sophie could relocate their kids.

In Joe's statement, he wrote:

"The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

September 6: Joe and Sophie release a joint statement.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

September 6: Rumours emerge painting Sophie as a bad parent and wife.

On the heels of the divorce news, reports began to emerge portraying Sophie as a bad mother and Joe as a doting dad.

Beginning with TMZ, the site reported that sources said Joe has been caring for their children "pretty much all of the time" in recent months.

Then came the rumours that Sophie was a party animal with Page Six sharing photos of her downing drinks. TMZ later claimed that Jonas knew his marriage was over after catching his wife on a security camera "saying and/or doing something."

Due to the overwhelmingly bad press around Sophie, fans began to speculate that Joe's team was behind it.

In Joe's recent statement, he rejected this notion. "Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views," he said.

September 9: Joe comments on the rumours while on-stage.

Jonas addressed the press around his divorce as he performed with the Jonas Brothers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. "It's been a crazy week," he said. "I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?"

September 17: Joe and Sophie meet up to discuss co-parenting.

Both Sophie and Joe agree they met up to talk, although their versions of what transpired are a bit different.

"Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids," Joe's statement read.

"They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

Sophie's account is quite the opposite.

"On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation," Sophie's petition reads.

"The Mother reiterated the parties' agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week. The Father has possession of the children's passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

September 18: Sophie contacts Joe's lawyer over the children's passports.

Sophie's lawyer contacted Joe's attorney to discuss whether Joe planned on allowing the children to go with their mother to the UK at the end of the week.

"The next day, the Mother's solicitor in England reconfirmed to the Father's Florida attorney that the Mother intended to return home to England with the children as planned on September 20, 2023, and requested that the children's passports be returned to the Mother," Sophie's petition said.

September 19: Sophie meets with Joe's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The timing of Sophie and Taylor Swift's meeting is especially poignant given what we now know.

Turner was photographed on a girls' night out in New York City with her ex-husband's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The move obviously sent the internet into a meltdown.

Swift dated Jonas for a few months in 2008. She said in a future The Ellen DeGeneres Show interview that Jonas dumped her over a 25-second phone call.

September 21: Sophie sues Joe for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed”.

Sophie filed a lawsuit in New York City, suing her ex-husband for the “wrongful retention” of their two kids.

"Based on the Father's express statements that he will not return the children to England and will not return the children's passports to the Mother, on September 20, 2023, the Mother has submitted her Hague Convention Application for Return to the Central Authority for England & Wales seeking the return of the children to England," the lawsuit reads.

"The Father has prevented the children's return to England, which is a breach of the Mother's rights of custody under English law, England being the children's habitual residence."

In response, Joe's representative said that if he complies with Sophie's request to transfer the kids to the UK, then Joe "will be in violation of the Florida Court order," he claimed.

"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens."

Feature image: Getty.