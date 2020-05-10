The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1.“Can’t wait to cuddle you again.” Sophie Monk has fuelled Bardot reunion rumours after reaching out to former bandmate Sally Polihronas.

Whispers of a possible Bardot reunion have been swirling around for months. And now Sophie Monk and Sally Polihronas have sparked rumours of the pair reuniting after Polihronas posted a throwback photo of them on Instagram.

“Looking through the archives and I’m so grateful to have had @sophiemonk to live through my Bardot days with. Some of the best memories are with her and we have quite a few. love ya Soph,” she captioned the post.

“Sometimes time when you catch up with old friends it like no time has passed.”

Monk replied to the post saying she “can’t wait to cuddle” her again.

The 40-year-old also shared a throwback of the pair on her own Instagram stories, leading fans to ask Monk about a potential reunion.

Monk and Polihronas were both absent from the recent Bardot 20th anniversary reunion, which saw their bandmates Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple and Tiffani Wood reunite on Zoom to sing ‘Poison’.

Wood later claimed Monk blocked her on Instagram after she spoke about the band reuniting.

“A fan pointed that out to me, I’ve been blocked by Sophie on Instagram, so I used another profile and had a look and she’s deleted most references to Bardot, which is where she came from,” she told the Herald Sun.

Hmm. Watch this space.

2. “Life has changed dramatically.” Prince Harry has opened up in a candid new video.

Prince Harry has spoken out about the way life has “changed dramatically” during the coronavirus crisis in a candid new video.

The 35-year-old recorded a special video message to mark what would have been the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, if the competition hadn’t been postponed due to the pandemic.

The games were set to be held in The Hague, Netherlands this week and bring together current and former wounded or sick veterans from more than 20 countries around the world.

“As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kickstart the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague,” said Harry, in the video shared on the organisation’s Instagram page.

“Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG 2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and they are busy putting plans in place for next year.”