The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Whispers of a possible Bardot reunion have been swirling around for months. And now Sophie Monk and Sally Polihronas have sparked rumours of the pair reuniting after Polihronas posted a throwback photo of them on Instagram.
“Looking through the archives and I’m so grateful to have had @sophiemonk to live through my Bardot days with. Some of the best memories are with her and we have quite a few. love ya Soph,” she captioned the post.
“Sometimes time when you catch up with old friends it like no time has passed.”
Monk replied to the post saying she “can’t wait to cuddle” her again.
The 40-year-old also shared a throwback of the pair on her own Instagram stories, leading fans to ask Monk about a potential reunion.
Monk and Polihronas were both absent from the recent Bardot 20th anniversary reunion, which saw their bandmates Katie Underwood, Belinda Chapple and Tiffani Wood reunite on Zoom to sing ‘Poison’.
Wood later claimed Monk blocked her on Instagram after she spoke about the band reuniting.
“A fan pointed that out to me, I’ve been blocked by Sophie on Instagram, so I used another profile and had a look and she’s deleted most references to Bardot, which is where she came from,” she told the Herald Sun.
Hmm. Watch this space.
2. “Life has changed dramatically.” Prince Harry has opened up in a candid new video.
Prince Harry has spoken out about the way life has “changed dramatically” during the coronavirus crisis in a candid new video.
The 35-year-old recorded a special video message to mark what would have been the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, if the competition hadn’t been postponed due to the pandemic.
The games were set to be held in The Hague, Netherlands this week and bring together current and former wounded or sick veterans from more than 20 countries around the world.
“As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should have also been gathering together in the Netherlands to kickstart the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague,” said Harry, in the video shared on the organisation’s Instagram page.
“Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG 2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation, and they are busy putting plans in place for next year.”
“Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish,” the singer wrote.
“It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”
Pink initially shared that she had tested positive for coronavirus in a post shared to Instagram in early April.
“Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” the mother-of-two wrote.
“Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”
4. ‘Don’t give these people your money.’ Samantha Armytage says “scammers” are using her image to sell diet pills.
Channel Seven journalist and presenter Samantha Armytage has called out and condemned 'scammers' on Facebook who have used her name and face to falsely advertise their products.
"Lots of fake ads using my name and photo on Facebook tonight," Armytage shared on Saturday on her Instagram Stories, alongside a screenshot of one of the ads.
The journalist shared a screenshot of one ad, from a company called 'Your Everyday Charms', that even pretended to have a quote from her, reading: "I've melted away over 20[kg] with this. I love it and my fans will too."
She never said this.
"For God's sake, don't give these people your money. It's scammers! I'm not flogging 'keto pills' on Facebook, whatever they are," she added.
Armytage is not affiliated with that company, but is an ambassador for Weight Watchers, who she has worked with since May 2019.
5. Hamish Blake made an Aladdin cake for Sonny's 6th birthday and he's officially outdone himself.
Well folks, Hamish Blake has done it again.
Keeping up with tradition, one of Australia's favourite comedians has put his unique cake creating and decorating skills to the test to make a cake for his son, Sonny Blake’s sixth birthday.
And this year, the father of two has outdone himself.
Sonny requested a Cave Of Wonders cake from the Disney film Aladdin - featuring glowing eyes and a glowing mouth (of course).
Like of all his previous masterpieces, Hamish started off with a detailed sketch outlining the "general vibe" of the cake.
And just like last year, the LEGO Masters host called on his elite LEGO making skills to design the internal structure of the cake. Hamish started off by using LEGO to build the cave inside the tiger's mouth, which he later wrapped in glad wrap and masking tape (you know, for hygiene purposes). The cave would also house the torch, to achieve the all-important 'glowing mouth'.
The final product really was something to behold.
You can read our full article here, with the final product on show.
Feature Image: Instagram @sallypolihronas
