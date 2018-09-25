The big mistake Prince George and Princess Charlotte's wedding outfit designer made.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked absolutely adorable at a wedding this past weekend, but the label behind their outfits has found itself in a pretty awkward situation.

The cutest royals were part of the bridal party at the wedding of Sophie Carter, one of the Duchess of Cambridge‘s close friends, and dressed by London-based childrenswear label Amaia Kids (you can see the pictures here).

Shortly after the wedding, the brand, which is a favourite of Kate’s, shared an image of the custom flower girl and page boy outfits to Instagram.

It didn’t specifically reference the wedding, but eagle-eyed royal fans quickly spotted the George and Charlotte’s names written on labels above the outfits which confirmed the link.

Amaia Kids removed the photo, with a spokesperson saying: “The picture was removed as it was not for publicity purposes in case it was wrongly used.”

Photos published by PEOPLE show George, five, wore a white shirt with sky-blue pants, white stockings and white loafers.

Three-year-old Charlotte is the goddaughter of the bride. Her flower girl outfit was a white dress with blue piping.

Their mum Kate recycled an outfit she'd previously worn during a tour of Germany last year. It was a rare public appearance for the Duchess, who is still on maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis.

While George and Charlotte were a super cute addition to the wedding, five-month-old Prince Louis stayed at home.