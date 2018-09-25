News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

The big mistake Prince George and Princess Charlotte's wedding outfit designer made.

ADVERTISEMENT

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked absolutely adorable at a wedding this past weekend, but the label behind their outfits has found itself in a pretty awkward situation.

The cutest royals were part of the bridal party at the wedding of Sophie Carter, one of the Duchess of Cambridge‘s close friends, and dressed by London-based childrenswear label Amaia Kids (you can see the pictures here).

Shortly after the wedding, the brand, which is a favourite of Kate’s, shared an image of the custom flower girl and page boy outfits to Instagram.

It didn’t specifically reference the wedding, but eagle-eyed royal fans quickly spotted the George and Charlotte’s names written on labels above the outfits which confirmed the link.

Amaia Kids removed the photo, with a spokesperson saying: “The picture was removed as it was not for publicity purposes in case it was wrongly used.”

Photos published by PEOPLE show George, five, wore a white shirt with sky-blue pants, white stockings and white loafers.

Three-year-old Charlotte is the goddaughter of the bride. Her flower girl outfit was a white dress with blue piping.

Their mum Kate recycled an outfit she'd previously worn during a tour of Germany last year. It was a rare public appearance for the Duchess, who is still on maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis.

While George and Charlotte were a super cute addition to the wedding, five-month-old Prince Louis stayed at home.

Tags: kate-middleton , prince-george , princess-charlotte , royals-2018

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Rush 2 years ago

Did they remove the picture because they didn’t want it to look like the royals were endorsing the store? The “not for publicity purposes in case it was improperly used” bit is confusing me a little.

MORE COMMENTS