The definitive order of how to apply your skincare, according to beauty experts.

Sometimes you really think you've nailed the whole skincare thing, and then other times you watch as Gwyneth Paltrow applies sunscreen as a highlighter and you question everything (spoiler: never do this).

So, what's actually the correct order to apply your skincare products? Because these days there are just... so many things.

Cleansers. Exfoliators. Essence. Toners. Chemical exfoliators. Serums. Oils. Sunscreen. Moisturisers. Eye cream. ALL OF THE PRODUCTS.

So, it's not just you. No wonder we're all getting confused.

In a recent episode of You Beauty, this is exactly what a listener, by the name of Claudia, asked Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren.

She said: "Hi ladies, I have a question about skincare. I've watched a lot of skincare videos but everyone applies their products in different orders. What is the best way to apply products?

"I currently wash my face, then tone, moisturise and go to my serums. I'm on a budget so if you could outline a routine and suggest some cheap products that would really help me. Thanks heaps."

So, Kelly and Leigh answered.

While it's important to note that every routine is different, and everyone will have different views on what should go where, it's worth knowing what the beauty experts recommend.

Ready? Let's go.

What's the correct order to apply skincare products?

The one thing you need to remember? The texture. Focus on the texture.

As Leigh explains, "The rule of thumb is thinnest to thickest in terms of consistency."

In other words, apply your thinnest, wateriest products first and then move on to the oils and thicker creams last.

"So if you wash your face, then toning, serums are thinner in consistency than a moisturiser, so they go next," explained Leigh.

"You apply serum and layer them — one, two or three (I usually just use one serum because I'm a lazy girl and also I think that one's enough) — moisturise, then apply sunscreen (in the morning)."

Kelly adds, "We should note that this doesn't apply to the cleansing stage, though."

So, yeah. Keep in mind your cleanser is separate from this rule. This should always be the first step — even if you're cleansing with something like micellar water.

With all of this in mind, your morning routine will look something like this, depending on what products you use (the only must is SPF!).

Cleanse

Face mist/toner/essence

Serum(s)

Day cream/moisturiser

Sunscreen

At night, Leigh said the same kind of order applies, "but you might use a thicker night cream or an oil," she added.

In an effort to not... complicate... things, just keep in mind that face oils pretty much lock in anything that's layered underneath them.

It basically acts like a barrier — so adding a serum after oil is a no-no. It won't be able to get through the oil and do its thing, so it's a big ol' waste.

After applying oil to lock in your serums, you can also add a thick night cream or moisturiser over the top to seal all that goodness in.

Your night routine will look something like this (again — you might not use all of these products, but treat it as a rough guide!).

Cleanse

Face mist/toner/essence

Serum(s)

Face oil

Night cream/moisturiser

What are the best budget skincare brands?

Everyone's feeling the pinch right now when it comes to the cost of living — so if you're looking for more affordable skincare options, we feel you! You've come to the right place.

"Boost Lab is fantastic," said Leigh. "They are amazing and they have a serum for absolutely everything. They're roughly about $30 each."

"No7 is that brand from the UK that's finally here. That's fantastic. Avene is really good, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe — all really affordable."

"I would also recommend joining the You Beauty Facebook group if you haven't yet. The Youbies have this sixth sense of knowing when the Priceline or Chemist Warehouse sales are on — there's sometimes like 40 to 50 per cent off skincare!"

"Try a few different brands, then when the sales are on and things are sort of half price, go in the group and ask the Youbies what they think. Because you can really get amazing products. Also, check out Woolies — often when I go in, I can pick up some specials. For example, Olay is usually on sale.

"So grab one and if you like it and are happy to purchase when it's full price, at least all these brands are around the $30 mark."

