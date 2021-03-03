So you've just finished watching Behind Her Eyes, here are 7 chilling shows to binge next.





If you ask anyone what they're watching right now, chances are that Behind Her Eyes will come up in conversation.

The six-part limited series, which premiered on Netflix last month, follows the story of a single mother who gets caught up in an affair with her psychiatrist boss, while forming an unlikely friendship with his mysterious wife.

Based on Sarah Pinborough's novel of the same name, the psychological thriller is chilling and completely unpredictable.

If you've already finished the show, chances are that you're looking for something just as mysterious to devour.

From old favourites to brand new shows, here are seven shows to watch after Behind Her Eyes.

Tell Me Your Secrets

Tell Me Your Secrets follows a trio of complex characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past.

There's Emma Hall (Lily Rabe), the former girlfriend of a serial killer who is trying to make a new life for herself, John Tyler (Hamish Linklater), a paroled serial predator desperate for redemption, and Mary Barlow (Amy Brenneman), a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter.

Created and written by Harriet Warner, the mysterious 10-episode series chronicles the journey of all three characters as their stories slowly intertwine.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime

The Undoing

Much like Behind Her Eyes, The Undoing is the type of psychological thriller that'll keep you guessing until the very last episode.

The miniseries, which was based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known, was the most-watched show on HBO in 2020.

The "whodunnit" series follows the life of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a successful psychologist living in Manhattan with her oncologist husband, Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their son, Henry (Noah Jupe).

As the series progresses, the couple's seemingly perfect marriage falls under pressure when Grace and Jonathan suddenly become involved with the highly publicised murder of Elena Alves (Matila De Angelis).

Where to watch it: Foxtel

The Sinner

If you're looking for something more suspenseful to watch after Behind Your Eyes, The Sinner is a great pick.

Across three seasons, the anthology crime drama series follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he investigates three separate crimes committed by three unlikely culprits.

There's Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), a troubled woman who stabbed a beachgoer to death for reasons unknown, Julian Walker (Elisha Henig), a young boy who murdered his parents, and Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer), a man who was involved in a suspicious fatal car accident.

With the series renewed for a fourth season, it's the perfect time to binge The Sinner.

Where to watch it: Netflix

You

When You first premiered in late 2018, it quickly became one of the most talked about shows on Netflix.

Starring Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley, the first season of the series follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

As the series continues, Joe's crush on 'Beck' quickly turns into a twisted obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every single obstacle – and person – that stands in the way of their relationship.

The first two seasons of You are available to watch on Netflix now, and the third season of the chilling series is slated for release in 2021.

Where to watch it: Netflix

The Stranger

If you're looking for another British thriller series, The Stranger will definitely tick all your boxes.

The nail-biting series follows Adam Price (Richard Armitage), a man whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when a mysterious stranger in a baseball cap tells him a secret about his wife, Corrine (Dervla Kirwan).

The secret has a devastating impact on Adam's family, leading to the disappearance of Corrine and the launch of an investigation.

The eight-episode series, which is available to watch on Netflix, is based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Bodyguard

Starring Game of Thrones' Richard Madden, Bodyguard is another popular British thriller.

The six-episode miniseries follows the life of Police Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden), a British Army Afghanistan War veteran suffering from PTSD.

After heroically foiling a terrorist's plot to blow up a train headed for London, Budd is promoted to work as the principal protection officer for Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes), whose politics he despises.

Where to watch it: Netflix

The Sister

The Sister is a British supernatural thriller series based on Neil Cross' novel, Burial.

The four-part series begins when Nathan (Russell Tovey), a devoted married man of almost a decade, finds an unwelcome face from the past on his doorstep.

As the series continues, Nathan attempts to conceal a dark secret from his past that threatens his loved ones.

If you enjoyed the supernatural aspects of Behind Her Eyes, you'll love The Sister.

Where to watch it: SBS On Demand

Behind Her Eyes is available to watch on Netflix now.

