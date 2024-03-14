Sharon Stone made a shocking allegation. Billy Baldwin responded in the worst way possible.

Sharon Stone has finally named the producer who she claims suggested she have sex with her co-star Billy Baldwin in the 1993 film Silver.

In a new interview with Louis Theroux, she said it was Robert Evans, a former Paramount Pictures chief, who died in 2019 aged 89.

"They expected me to bring home another giant smash hit (after Basic Instinct) and they gave me casting approval, and they gave me all these approvals," the actor said on The Louis Theroux Podcast earlier this week.

"But then when it came time for me to do it, they told me it was a vanity deal and I couldn't have my approvals."

Stone continued, "Then they started to try to blame me for their mistakes, and they made terrible mistakes in the way that they hired directors and cast."

It was after this that the actor says Evans, who was unimpressed by Baldwin's performance during a steamy sex scene, invited Stone to his office where he told her to have sex with her co-star off set.

"He's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that... I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better," she recalled. "And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."

The pressure didn't stop there.

"[He said] if I could sleep with Billy, then we'd have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him, then that would save the movie," she summarised.

While Evans' alleged actions are abhorrent, it's Billy Baldwin's reaction to the claims that has got people talking.

Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin in the 1993 film Silver. Image: Warner Bros.

Following the podcast episode, Baldwin responded by accusing Stone of feeling "hurt because he shunned her advances."

He then appeared to threaten his former co-star, by saying he could write about all the "many disturbing, kinky tales" he apparently knows about Stone.

"Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later?" the 61-year-old wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) before it was deleted.

"Does she still have a crush on me, or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York... 'I'm gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin'. I have so much dirt on her, it would make her head spin, but I've kept quiet.

"The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him [to] allow me to choreograph the final sex scene... so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon?

"That might be fun."

Billy Baldwin had an astonishing response to Sharon Stone's claim that she was pressured to have sex with the actor off set. Image: X.

Stone, now 66, had previously addressed the situation in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living, but she did not disclose the identity of the producer.

In The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone wrote that Baldwin "couldn't get one whole scene out in the (screen) test."

"Now you think if I f**k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed," she wrote. "I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could fuck him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so. This was not a popular response. I was considered difficult."

Stone is yet to respond to Baldwin's comments.

But if Baldwin was trying to protect his image, he sure did a bad job of it.

Feature Image: Warner Bros.