Ozzy Osborne cheated on Sharon with a teen, their masseuse and their cook. She took him back.

Sharon Osbourne always knew her husband Ozzy "had groupies".

But when she discovered his affairs in 2016, it felt entirely different.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that," Sharon said during her live show, Cut The Crap, in London on January 21.

"But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested."

This led to the — temporary — end of their relationship, and a mental health spiral that she could not see a way out of.

"I took, I don't know how many pills," Sharon told the London audience. "I just thought 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves'... The maid tried to come in to clean my room and saw me."

Ozzy's infidelities came to light in the same banal way many do: through an accidental message to the wrong person.

"We were sitting watching telly," Sharon told The Telegraph in 2017, a year after the discovery.

"Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly he sends me this email. 'Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said 'look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."

She learned Ozzy had been having a four-year affair with his hair stylist, Michelle Pugh, as well as many other women.

"There were six of them: some f***ing Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook... He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

They temporarily split after 33 years of marriage. Ozzy left their family home and attended therapy and rehab for sex addiction, however, the couple reconciled months later and renewed their vows in May 2017.

"For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning," Ozzy told Hello! Magazine about their intimate Las Vegas ceremony.

He also reflected on his mistakes during a 2020 profile interview with British GQ.

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore," he said.

"I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn’t leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

Ozzy and Sharon married in 1982.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

