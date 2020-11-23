"The first toy to ever make me squirt." Mamamia reviews 'The Sacred Squirter' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Lacey-Jade, who is a body positive beauty and lifestyle writer living in Australia, reviews 'The Sacred Squirter' - a glass dildo by Yoni Pleasure Palace.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The Sacred Squirter has a curled tentacle handle and is literally shaped like a tongue. The curve of the Sacred Squirter and the pleasure bumps are specifically designed to help engorge the G-Spot and help facilitate squirting (hence the name). It’s 16cm long, 3.5cm wide (yup, she’s girthy) and is made of Borosilicate glass which means that it won’t crack under extreme temperatures - so hello temperature play!

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Taking the Sacred Squirter out of the box, it is so lush and elegant. The rose colour is beautiful and the delicate curve of the handle and bumps along the tongue are both stunning and so intriguing.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The Sacred Squirter is $94, which I think a bargain given the quality and potential. I have some toys that are worth three times that and they’re nowhere near as pretty or effective. Even if $94 is a little on the expensive side for you, your self-pleasure and good quality toys are worth investing in, so know your worth and treat yourself.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

You want all the juicy details? Here you go! If you’ve never used a glass dildo before it’s orgasmic; the cool feeling of the glass (keep it in the fridge, trust me) will shock you in the best way and change your self pleasure game forever.

The first time I used the Sacred Squirter I was BLOWN AWAY! I love glass dildos but the shape of the Sacred Squirter isn’t like anything I’ve ever tried. It's girthy enough that it consumes your senses and the feeling of the hit of the tongue rubbing against your g-spot is just phenomenal.

I didn’t squirt the first time. I think I was a bit apprehensive, and I find I’m more successful when I get out of my own head - but I did orgasm and have been more successful on the squirting front on other occasions!

Image: Supplied.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Unique. Stunning. Dripping.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

9/10. I would’ve loved for the Sacred Squirter to have a longer handle but that’s just me. The curled handle is still very effective.

Image: Supplied.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

The Sacred Squirter is the perfect toy for people who want to take time out of their schedules to treat themselves. It’s not a ‘wham, bam, thank you ma’am’ kind of toy. You want to take your time and love yourself. The slow build is worth it.

Any final words?

Don’t be afraid: If you’ve never tried a glass dildo before, if you’ve never squirted before, that is all perfectly fine. If you can’t squirt, that’s ok too. You’re normal. We are all different but trust me when I say take the time to invest in yourself because your pleasure is worth it.

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.

Now watch men hilariously try and explain women's sex toys:

Feature Image: Mamamia/@laceyjadechristie Instagram.