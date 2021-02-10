What does sex ~actually~ look like these days? Tell us for your chance to win $50.

It's time to get real about sex, people.

Between Bridgerton and every porn movie ever made, the reality surrounding sex has gotten a bit too blurry for our liking.

Watch Jessie Stephens and Jackie Lunn discuss 'porn face'. Post continues after video.

The narrative we see on screen is that of ripping off corsets, spontaneous take-me-now sex and red rooms decked out with every sex toy on the planet. But what's actually happening in the bedrooms of the average Australian?

To paint a proper picture of sex lives in 2021, we've put together a survey (sexy, we know), featuring a whole bunch of brilliant questions - from how often you want to be having sex to what you'd categorically never do in bed.

So, to be a part of this movement, and contribute to a much more honest narrative about bonking in this day and age, click the fetching pink button below.

(Precisely everyone who has ever been lied to by their mates about 'how much sex they're really having' and felt rubbish because of it, will thank you.)

Oh, and did we mention you could win $50 just for answering these questions?

Feature Image: Mamamia.



