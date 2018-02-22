Another former cast member has picked a side in the Sex And The City feud.

Excuse us but the Sex And The City Feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica-Parker has taken another unexpected turn.

Another former cast member has chimed in with an unexpected response.

Jason Lewis aka Smith Jerrod was on the US morning show KTLA 5 earlier this week to promote his new movie Half Magic. Of course, all anyone wanted to ask him about was the SATC blow up.

Listen: Missed the whole feud? Catch up here. Post continues after audio.



The actor played Samantha Jones’ lover in the series and first film. Kim of course played Samantha.

But it was what he didn’t say that really spoke volumes.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” he said at first.

When pushed, he elaborated a little further.

"Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say," he said.

Turns out he was firmly Team SJP.

“I might just have to say yeah, yeah. What a gracious lady; she was always so good to me.”

The interview then asked whether other cast members were 'not so good' to him.

"Sarah was amazing," he replied artfully dodging the question.

Tension between former co-stars Cattrall and Parker had been made public during the debate about whether a third Sex and The City movie would occur, after Cattrall said she wouldn't be part of it.

It all came to a head last week after Parker offered her condolences to Cattrall after her brother passed away. Cattrall then posted her anger on Instagram.

"My mum asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," she wrote.

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."