A cult concealer, Fenty lipsticks and 7 other beauty bargains from Sephora's 50% off sale.

Right now, Aussie retailer Sephora is having a massive up to 50 per cent sale across their entire website until June 23.

This includes limited items from brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Becca, Tarte, Fenty Beauty, Peter Thomas Roth, Ole Henriksen and more.

To manage your expectations, it’s important to note this is an ‘up to 50 per cent’ sale (which means it could be 10, 20, 30, 40 OR 50 per cent off the RRP), but if you’ve been waiting, and waiting, for products from bougier brands to go on sale, your day has come.

Bear in mind, this is a mid-season sale, which means it’s full of last season and limited edition stock in limited shades from big brands.

That doesn’t mean you won’t find bargains in amongst it all, it just takes a bit of digging. Which I’ve done for you, because that’s what I’m here for.

From a global cult concealer and beautiful lipsticks, to lush eyeshadow palettes and all the highlighters, here’s what I’d be adding in my cart from Sephora’s 50 per cent off sale.

Always wanted to try this global cult concealer? Now's the time!

Even better, this limited edition version comes with the world's tiniest sponge so you can get right into all your face nooks and crannies (i.e. the inner corner of your under eye that looks like a black hole).

This is a thick, high coverage concealer that will cover pretty much anything. And you only need one small dot under each eye to cover dark circles.

2. Sephora Favourites The Glow Down Highlighter Set, $29 (down from $58).

This is a bloody good deal.

In this mini-set, you'll get travel-size versions of cult powder, liquid and mist highlighters from brands Beauty Blender, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Wander, Cover FX, Tarte and Becca.

3. Fenty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick, $20.30 (down from $29).

When these lippies first came out, they sold out damn quick.

It might have something to do with Rihanna's star power, but also, the woman makes brilliant beauty products.

Not all of the shades are available in the sale as it's 'while stocks last', but I'd be going for the creamy, highly pigmented, soft matte shades Saw-C (tangerine), Freckle Fiesta (rusty orangey-red), Dragon Mami (bright, tropical pink) and Flamingo Acid (deeper ruby pink).

Offt. This is a very lovely, very luxurious eyeshadow quad palette.

With the full 50 per cent off, you're getting four metallic shades in bronze, moon, brown and bordeaux you can swipe across your eyelid for a wash of shimmer, or use together to create a fiery eyeshadow look. (FYI here's a great explainer on how to use do eyeshadow in four steps that's very helpful.)

Pat McGrath Labs is a luxury brand, so you can expect the product to come in gorgeous, weighty packaging and provide excellent pigments that apply like butter. Yum.

As the name suggests, this is a luxury face mask for anyone who has an event or special occasion coming up and wants to feel fancy AF.

This sheet mask comes with two layers and almost half a jar's worth of hydrating cream that will make your skin look like it chugged 20L of water.

I'd save this one for the morning of a special occasion to for radiant skin and even better-looking makeup.

6. KORA Luminizer in Amethyst, $24.50 (down from $35).

I've recommended this highlighter balm a bunch of times because this specific shade of light amethyst looks incredible on the skin.

It's got a very creamy balm-like texture that's super easy to blend in for a sheer, luminous, natural glow that doesn't look too glittery or shimmery. In other words, if you like your highlighter to be blinding, this one isn't for you.

7. ZOEVA Caramel Melange Voyager Kit, $32.20 (down from $46).

ZOEVA is a brilliant female-founded beauty brand known for their makeup brushes and palettes.

There are a bunch of ZOEVA eyeshadow, blush and highlighter palettes in this sale, but if you're new to the brand or want bang for your buck, go for this set.

You'll get two small, travel-size versions of the Caramel Melange Voyager Eyeshadow Palette and the Caramel Melange Highlighting Powder Palette. All of the shades fit into a warm, bronze, golden colour scheme that will work for any skin tone.

These Sephora-brand lippies are already really affordable, but now you can save one coffee's worth on a bright shade to bring you out of isolation.

Not all shades are on sale, but the cream formula is ridiculously creamy, hydrating and comfortable to wear.

9. KVD Vegan Beauty Limited Edition Best of Nudes Mini Studded Kiss Crème Lipstick Set, $30 (down from $60).

Another great gift pack from a high-quality global beauty brand.

This Best of Nudes set includes six mini hydrating lipsticks in nude shades from fawn nude and blush nude to rich brown and caramel. Don't expect the lippies to be very big, but limited gift sets like this one are the best way to trial products before investing in the full-size version.

Feature image: Supplied/Mamamia.

