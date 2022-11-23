The day before The Block auction, Sarah-Jane found out she was approved for a double mastectomy.

Earlier this week, Sarah-Jane Wilson revealed a private health update with her followers.

The Block star has just wrapped up renovating and rebuilding a historic cottage in the Macedon Ranges, with her husband Tom Calleja.

From there, the pair quickly became fan favourites. While they did not take out the win during the final auction episode, everyone was putting their money on the couple to win throughout the entire season.

This week, Sarah-Jane isn't giving fans a real estate update, but instead opted to open up with her followers about her double mastectomy procedure. The reality star renovator announced on Instagram that she is also likely to develop breast cancer.

"I had a double mastectomy on Thursday because I'm a BRCA1 gene carrier, so I have the BRCA1 gene mutation. It means I have quite a high percentage, like an 85 per cent chance of developing breast cancer﻿," the reality star shared.

"My mum got breast cancer for the first time at 36, so really high chance of getting it while I'm still quite young."

The Block contestant confessed she had been waiting for more than five years for her surgery to go ahead.

When she did find out she was approved for the procedure, Sarah-Jane was just hours away from finding out what her house on the Block would be selling for.

The operation followed two weeks after the nail-biting auction episode, where Tom and Sarah-Jane's house sold for ﻿$4,100,000.99.

In total, the couple walked away with just a $20,000.99 profit after three gruelling months away from home and their one-year-old daughter, Cleo.

Now, Sarah-Jane is home and resting – where she will be for the next few weeks.

As of now, she said she feels "really good" about her decision to undergo the procedure.

"It is day five since ﻿my double mastectomy," she said in another post. "I had all my breast tissue removed and then I got implants put in straight away... I've got some bruising, but all going pretty well, to be honest."

She added: "And I do have nipples, for people asking! They were able to save my nipples; not everybody’s nipples are salvageable."

Tom and Sarah-Jane were judge-favourites throughout the entirety of The Block Tree Change, but the pair ended up coming in fourth place. Behind them were Dylan and Jenny, whose home is currently still sitting on the market.

Omar and Oz earned the most profit from their house – making almost $1.7 million. Rachel and Ryan and Ankur and Sharon both earned around $170,000 for the sales of their properties.

After Tom and Sarah-Jane wrapped up filming for the auction episode on The Block, the pair announced on Instagram they would be selling the Ford Ranger vehicle that they'd previously won on the show.

"Unfortunately for Tom we will sell the Ford and we will be walking away with $100k so no complaints from us," they shared.

"Even if we walked away with nothing we had the experience of a lifetime and something we can tell our grandkids about! Are we disappointed? Sure, but nothing is ever guaranteed and at this point, I think we'll be fully over it by Tuesday.

"There's bigger issues in the world. Love to you all."

