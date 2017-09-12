Australia's highest paid escort has one strict no-go.

Samantha X is Australia’s highest-paid (former) escort. After just six years in the industry, she’s earned such a reputation that a single hour of her company costs $1200.

$1200. That’s just $300 less than the average Australian earns in a week.

But that money doesn’t buy her clients free rein.

Speaking on Mamamia‘s No Filter podcast, the former journalist said that neither that fee – nor any additional amount – is enough for her to participate in anal sex.

“There’s no way anything goes near my bottom,” the 43-year-old said. “I don’t care how much someone offers me, nothing goes near my bum.

“Nothing.”

Despite popular perception that men seek the services of sex workers in order to fulfil porn-inspired fantasies, Samantha X insisted her most popular date involves no physical intimacy at all and that most of her clients "would be horrified" at thought of performing anal sex with her.

"A lot of men who want that service do go to sex workers," she said. "But I truly believe every single sex worker in the world goes by my body, my choice. So, we're in control. No man can dictate what we do with our bodies.

"Funnily enough, I learned boundaries when I became a sex worker."

That came later for Samantha X than for most, at the age of 37.

The mother of two left her career as a successful magazine beauty editor, embraced her "strong", "fun loving" alter ego and an industry that she says she'll be part of, in one way or another, for life.

Currently that means seeing clients a handful of times a fortnight, continuing to write about her experiences, and running her escort agency - Samantha X Angels.

