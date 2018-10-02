Samantha Markle has issued an apology to her sister Meghan. And, well, it's pathetic.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle updates, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

In what seems to be a dramatic change in tune, Samantha Markle has issued a public “apology” to her sister Meghan. Only, it’s convincing approximately nobody.

The 53-year-old has flown to the UK, hoping to have an audience with the Duchess of Sussex to make amends. But after receiving no response, she appeared on the Jeremy Vine show on Monday.

And while Samantha did use the word “apologise”, she also appeared to blame Meghan for their messy relationship, insisting it could all have been “nipped in the bud” if she had been invited to her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

“I would just say that there is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to,” she told Jeremy.

“And you know, I think everybody was hurt not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included, and we all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve.

“The hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed, but believe it or not, it doesn’t mean that we love you any less, I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and people are hurt. So moving forward, I apologise and wish things could be different.”

Samantha has a lot to apologise for, but she hasn’t actually apologised for her own actions.

Throughout her sister’s engagement, Samantha publicly trashed her sister and even admitted on UK breakfast TV to selling stories about Meghan.

But this public apology is curiously timed, given that it was less than three weeks ago she likened her sister to Donald Trump and called her a “duchass”.

“People need to stop being so blinded by glare of celebrity status and wealth,” she tweeted last month. “Trump said he could shoot someone and not lose votes. The same mentality applies to my sister. People believe anything and still follow in an ant line.”

And in another wrote: “I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCHASS should be humane to our father who has given her everything … and this media crap can stop! He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duchASS can bow to the daddy.”

Hmmmm… that doesn’t exactly sound like the words of someone who’s ready to admit their mistakes and move on.

Samantha’s apology couldn’t instead have something to do with the fact that many news sites had stopped covering her outbursts and accusations and she was suffering from a little relevancy deprivation, could it?

That was the conclusion on Twitter at least. Where royal fans and Jeremy Vine viewers dismissed the US woman’s apology as a grab for attention.

Meghan has been estranged from her half-sister for years. And in the months leading up to her wedding, Samantha used several opportunities to cash in on her sister’s royal status.

It’s thought the final straw was when their father Thomas Markle was outed for staging paparazzi photos in Mexico, which Samantha admitted to encouraging him to do.

Meghan’s relationship with her father has also been rocky since then, with the 73-year-old unable to attend her wedding to due to heart issues. Thomas has said in numerous interviews that he’s barely spoken to his daughter since.

