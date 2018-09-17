Where has pregnant Phoebe Burgess been in the wake of her husband's sexting scandal?

Sam Burgess is one of the best players in Rugby League and one of the toughest forwards in the history of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

His wife, Phoebe, is six months pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Now, there is a dark cloud over all of it.

Last week, the 29-year-old was unmasked by News Corp as one of the Rabbitohs players involved in a sexting scandal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the father-of-one was among a group of players who exposed themselves, without consent, to a 23-year-old woman in a series of video chats – an exchange, she said, that left her feeling “violated and uncomfortable”.

The woman, who has not been identified, shared screenshots of the footage reportedly taken the evening of May 26, in which a man flashes his backside and another shows his bare torso and genitals.

While their faces are reportedly obscured, the woman claims the footage came from a verified Facebook account in Sam Burgess’ name.

On Saturday, Phoebe cancelled a public appearance.

The former journalist was expected to attend Colgate Optic White Stakes Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse on Saturday morning as part of her role as a Colgate ambassador.

Instead, she was a no show.

“Phoebe is heavily pregnant, there is no way she could have put herself in that situation,” a close friend of the mum-of-one told The Daily Telegraph.

“The stress would have been all too much.”

The 29-year-old also opted out of watching her husband, and brothers-in-law George and Tom, in their semi-final game against the Dragons on Saturday night.

Since the news broke last week fans have rallied around Phoebe, sending her messages of support on Instagram. She has disabled comments on her most recent posts.

Phoebe and Sam were married in 2015 and have a nineteen-month old daughter, Poppy Alice.

Phoebe is yet to make a statement to the media.

Mamamia has reached out to Phoebe Burgess’ management for comment.