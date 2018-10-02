Just a list of all the royals who actually have tattoos. 

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When it comes to the royals, there are endless rules regarding what they can and can’t wear, how they are supposed to sit in public… and even what they’re allowed to eat.

(Garlic is the forbidden fruit, as it were).

We also know that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton aren’t allowed to wear coloured nail polish since joining the British royal family.

With all that in mind, we never would have imagined there’d be royals out there with tattoos. Or at least, they’d be hidden at all times, right?

Well, in news that took us very much by surprise, there are.

In 1862, Prince Albert Edward (who later became King Edward VII), Queen Victoria’s eldest son, was tattooed at the famous Razzouk tattoo parlour while visiting Jerusalem on a five-month royal tour.

Twenty years later in 1882, two of his sons, Prince Albert Victor and his brother George (the future King George V), followed in their father’s footsteps and had the same tattoo inked on their arms; the five crosses and three crowns of Jerusalem.

When Prince William visited Israel earlier this year, it was speculated that he might continue with the tradition.

…He didn’t.

These days, the only British royal with tattoos (that we know of) is Prince Harry and Prince William’s 23-year-old cousin Lady Amelia Windsor, who is an aspiring model/British ‘it’ girl with an ever-growing series of tattoos, including a lion on her shoulder blade, three animal outlines on her arm, and petals just above her ribcage.

Here she is sporting some fresh-off-the-needle ink, still wrapped in cling wrap.



Lady Amelia is the daughter of Earl of St Andrews George Windsor and Sylvana Tomaselli. Her paternal grandfather is Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is first cousins with The Queen because his father was her father’s brother. Basically, she’s Prince William and Prince Harry’s third cousin.

According to the Daily Mail, Lady Amelia is able to get away with displaying her tatts because she is so far in line from the throne. According to Grant Harrold, known as The Royal Butler, more senior members of the royal family would not be permitted to display their tattoos.

“These are choices that the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex will not even consider due to their ever increasing public profiles, which mirror the Royal Family on a daily basis,” he said.

“Lady Amelia Windsor is not a senior royal or a princess. As we know she is not even in the top 30 in line to the throne, so she will be aware that she can get away with personal choices such as tattoos or modelling for international fashion houses.”

She’s also allowed to have an Instagram account, which the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are not.

Outside the British royal family, there are a few other European royals with tattoos.

Princess Sofia of Sweden is one of them.

When she married Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland in 2015, eagle-eyed royal fans spotted a sun tattoo on her upper back. She also has a butterfly on her ribcage, and a small bow on her ankle.

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the youngest daughter of Grace Kelly and Rainier III, has a floral bracelet on her wrist, a dragon on her spine, and two dolphins on her ankle.

Her daughter, Pauline Ducruet, who is 14th in line to the Monegasque throne, also has a small daisy on her wrist.

And Prince Frederik of Denmark has a couple too - a shark on his leg and a symbol on his arm. Both are said to represent his time in the Danish Navy.

So there you have it, all the royals whose tattoos have been spotted... We wonder if there are others being cleverly hidden.

